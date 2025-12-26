The true story behind the Desiree Sunford case on Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: season 4, episode 8 (Image via Oxygen)

In Terrace Heights, Washington, 30-year-old middle school art teacher Desiree Sunford was found shot to death in her home on April 7, 2013. The scene suggested a violent break-in, with bullet casings scattered on the floor and Desiree suffering seven gunshot wounds in her bedroom.

Her husband, Scott Sunford, had returned from a trip and called authorities after failing to reach her. What began as a puzzling homicide soon revealed layers of hidden relationships, including an affair and claims of a more complex arrangement involving a mutual friend.

The investigation exposed jealousy, obsession, and a tangled web of secrets that led to an unexpected suspect. Desiree Sunford, known for her vibrant personality and dedication to her students at Wapato Middle School, left behind a shocked community grappling with the motives behind her killing.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: The discovery of the crime scene

On April 7, 2013, Scott Sunford arrived home to his remote residence on North St. Hilaire Road in Terrace Heights, Yakima County, after a drive from Warden in Grant County. Unable to contact his wife, Desiree Sunford, he grew concerned and dialed 911 around 6:30 p.m.

A Moxee police officer responded and entered the house after Scott waited outside for about 15 minutes. Inside, the officer discovered Desiree's body in the bedroom, where she had been shot multiple times at close range. Seven .9mm bullet casings littered the floor, indicating a chaotic struggle or targeted attack.

The front door indicated signs of breaking in, which initially led cops to believe it could be a burglary that went sour. But Desiree, a very popular art teacher at Wapato Middle School, didn't have any enemies to speak of. She has been described as a very friendly person.

Her brother, Kasey Cast, has remembered the entire family being shocked at hearing about the murder. Scott fully cooperated and supplied information about having been elsewhere. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office cordoned off the area and processed evidence such as the casing and blood splatters.

Autopsy results revealed Desiree Sunford died from gunshot wounds with no defensive wounds on her body, meaning she didn't recognize her attacker, as per the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Unraveling the marital secrets

As detectives reviewed Desiree's life, details emerged about strains in her marriage to Scott, a U.S. Army veteran. The couple, married for several years, appeared stable on the surface, but interviews revealed Scott's affair with Paige Blades, a mutual acquaintance.

Paige later claimed to police that the relationship extended into a three-way dynamic with Desiree Sunford, involving shared intimate moments. However, investigators found inconsistencies in this account through witness statements and timelines.

Friends like Kayla Lewis and Kim Odell described Desiree as unaware of deeper betrayals, emphasizing her focus on teaching and community involvement. Paige, who worked in a related field, confided in others about her pregnancy, believing Scott was the father. This revelation added tension, as Paige feared confrontation with Desiree Sunford could disrupt her life.

Scott admitted the affair during questioning but denied knowledge of the pregnancy or any expanded arrangement. Retired detectives Ed Levesque and Dave Johnson noted how these disclosures shifted suspicion from an intruder to those close to the couple.

No direct evidence tied Scott to the shooting, but the secrets highlighted vulnerabilities in Desiree Sunford's home life. The probe expanded to include phone records and social ties, uncovering how obsession is intertwined with these relationships, according to Oxygen.

The investigation and key tip

The investigation languished after the initial leads concerning Scott proved inconclusive. During several months of investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, they were unable to get anywhere until they received an anonymous tip about Paige Blades through Crime Stoppers in 2014.

They did conduct an interview, during which Paige revealed that Marty Dean Grismer, an acquaintance from Moses Lake who had known Paige from high school, had committed the crime. Grismer, who was 40 years of age at the time of his implication in crime, reportedly wanted to take care of Paige's problem and shift the blame to Scott because of his unrequited love for Paige.

Ballistics analysis became pivotal: a 9mm gun barrel from Grismer's office matched striations on bullets from the scene. Cell phone data placed Grismer near the home on the murder date.

A prison informer said Grismer bragged about the murder to get out of the way of anything that could hinder him from pursuing Paige, but he later confessed to the claim out of concern for his own well-being. Former detective Dave Johnson called it “a forensic match that tied it all together.”

Grismer’s home was searched, but it had no murder weapon. However, electronic footprints, together with confirmations from witnesses, helped to construct the proof. Paige's guilt helped to connect obsession to action, as reported by the Yakima Herald-Republic.

The arrest, trial, and aftermath

Marty Grismer was arrested in 2015 for charges of aggravated first-degree murder. His sentence would be life without the possibility of parole. The reasons for his crimes began with his infatuation with his niece’s nanny, Paige. Desiree’s possible knowledge of the affair and pregnancy would be a threat to his plans.

The case had a reliable informant who changed his mind about testifying. This hurt the hopes for a conviction. But in December 2017, Marty Grismer accepted an Alford plea agreement regarding second-degree murder charges. Marty maintains innocence.

