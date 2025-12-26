Desiree Sunford case on Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins - A complete timeline of events

The horrifying death of Desiree Sunford, an art teacher from Washington, is looked at again on a show called Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins. This show is about how people who are close to each other can do very bad things to one another. Faith Jenkins, a lady who used to be a prosecutor, is in charge of the show. It started on January 16, 2022, on Oxygen. The show is about things that happened to people who were obsessed with each other or were very jealous. One of the episodes is about Desiree Sunford and what happened to her in 2013. It looks at all the people who were close to her and how the police tried to figure out what happened. The show tries to understand the relationships that Desiree Sunford had with other people.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins is broadcast on Oxygen and can be streamed on Peacock, along with live TV streaming services that offer Oxygen, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. By means of interviews, case documents, and specialist insights, the series reassembles the chronology of Desiree’s demise, providing audiences with an in-depth perspective on how an apparently normal existence culminated in sorrow — and why the case remains relevant even years after.

Desiree Sunford case - A complete timeline of events

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Life before and during the tragedy

Desiree Sunford, a 30-year-old art instructor in Yakima County, Washington, was well-known for her kindness and inventiveness. She lived with her spouse, Scott Sunford, and their marriage seemed typical to friends and coworkers. Later, investigators discovered that the relationship had unspoken problems involving Paige Blades, a close friend, which paved the way for more serious conflict. When Scott was unable to get in touch with Desiree and discovered that their home alarm had gone off earlier that day, he called the police on April 7, 2013. When deputies arrived at the house, they discovered Desiree dead from several gunshots. Doubts regarding a random home invasion were rapidly raised because there were no obvious indications of forced entry. The town was shocked by the brutal murder, and investigators were left to look for answers.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: The Investigation



Detectives shifted their focus from external suspects to those closest to Desiree. Scott and Paige Blades had an unusual connection, according to the authorities. Later, Blades revealed that she had a romantic relationship with both Desiree and Scott. This information changed the context of the case and raised the possibility of jealousy and emotional entanglement as motivations.

Marty Grismer, a man associated with Blades who allegedly harboured intense romantic affections for her, was finally the focus of investigators. According to the prosecution, Grismer's fixation turned violent. Even though the case mostly depended on circumstantial evidence, investigators thought Grismer was the gunman based on his actions and the timeframe.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: The Aftermath

To preserve his innocence but admitting the state had enough evidence to prosecute him in court, Grismer accepted an Alford plea to second-degree murder in 2017. He was given a sentence of roughly 15 years in prison in 2018, ending the matter without a full trial. The Desiree Sunford story is still a terrifying illustration of how emotional dependence and covert relationships can have fatal outcomes. A sad fact is highlighted by its return to true-crime series: often, the most deadly threats are the ones that are closest to home.

