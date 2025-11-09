What happened to Khyree Jackson? Driver pleads guilty in Maryland crash that reportedly killed the NFL rookie

Khyree Jackson was accompanied by two other people who also died in the accident (Image via Getty)

The driver reportedly involved in the accident leading to Khyree Jackson’s death pleaded guilty to three charges of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol on November 7, 2025. The driver was identified as Cori Clingman, as per ESPN.

Clingman’s sentencing is scheduled for February next year. She has already entered a plea deal, under which she will be in prison for three years, and 10 additional charges that were imposed on her were removed in exchange in January 2025.

For the unversed, Khyree Jackson lost his life in a car crash in June last year. Yahoo Sports stated that he was accompanied by two more people, players Isaiah Hazel and Anthony “AJ” Lytton, who also died in the accident.

Cori Clingman will be on house arrest for the next few months, leading to her sentencing. A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Schools told the Washington Post that Cori also went to Wise High School, where Khyree Jackson and the other two individuals enrolled.

Clingman also became emotional as soon as the plea deal was accepted. Tara Jackson, an attorney for Prince George’s County State, also spoke to the reporters after Cori’s appearance at the court, describing similar cases as “preventable tragedies” that happen from “conscious choices.”

Tara also stated that Cori’s sentencing was reduced because she never intended to kill the other three people. She even advised everyone to stay safe by using different methods when they are on the road. Jackson addressed the incident by adding:

“I’m sure that not one of these young people left the house that evening thinking this would be their last night. That they would return home to their families or left the party thinking that they had had too many drinks - drinks that would lead to death.”

Khyree Jackson died when his vehicle was struck by another at high speed

The Washington, D.C. native lost his life on the spot along with Isaiah Hazel. Moreover, Anthony “AJ” Lytton died after reaching the hospital. The police initially claimed that, as per the investigators, alcohol could have been the reason behind the accident.

According to ESPN, Hazel was the driver in Khyree Jackson’s car. Notably, an Infiniti Q50 was trying to change lanes when it reportedly hit the vehicle, which also ended up hitting a few tree stumps. All the individuals inside the Infiniti managed to escape without injuries.

The Washington Post stated that Khyree’s driver was going at a speed of almost 130 mph. Furthermore, the other car allegedly collided with a Toyota, where no one was injured.

Khyree Jackson had played for the Minnesota Vikings. The Minneapolis-based football team expressed grief by saying that they were devastated to hear the news. Following the accident, the Maryland State Police confirmed that the case was under investigation.

Team coach Kevin O’Connell paid tribute, as he stated that Jackson had a different kind of energy, which was good for all the players. Kevin mentioned that the team members were attracted to Khyree’s confidence and personality.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," Kevin also said.

Apart from the Vikings, Khyree Jackson was associated with other teams like Fort Scott CC Greyhounds and Oregon Ducks.