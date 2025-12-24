16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis dodges jail time by making last-minute child support payment

16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis (Image via Instagram/ @nurvispurvis_)

16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, who was on the MTV show in 2009 showing her young pregnancy with then-boyfriend Weston Gosa, has made news again for her rocky life.

She avoided an arrest warrant in a child support case on December 24, 2025, by pulling together a quick payment, only months after dealing with big drug charges linked to a man's overdose death.

Court records reveal that the 33-year-old Whitney Purvis was close to getting jail time because of over $23,000 in missed child support for her kids, Weston Jr. and River, with ex-partner Weston Gosa.

A judge issued an order for her custody unless she paid a $4,000 one-time payment, yet papers show she brought the whole sum, leading the judge to cancel the arrest order before police could do anything.

Though she skipped going to jail right away, Purvis still has financial obligations because of the court’s ruling. She must pay $353 each month for child support, plus $20 per month for past due amounts, along with additional fees.

The near-arrest comes as Purvis still deals with serious legal problems from a felony involuntary manslaughter accusation linked to the death of John Mark Harris.

In July 2025, Purvis was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia, and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance, and use of a communication device to commit a felony involving controlled substances.

Officials say she planned to give out “Tranq,” a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, which helped cause Harris’ death from overdose in February.

Purvis got a $15,000 bond and was released later that month under strict conditions, including continued treatment, monthly drug screenings, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, a nightly curfew from 7 pm until 7 am, and no contact, direct or indirect, with the victim’s family.

The July arrest led to a probation break in another case of scary threats, causing Purvis to be taken back into jail one month later.

Purvis’ troubles with the law started just weeks after she faced a terrible loss: the passing of her son, Weston Owen Gosa Jr, who died in June 2025 at age 16.

In a heartbreaking interview with People, Purvis opened up about her son’s long-term health struggles.

“He had a lot of medical problems, more than what a kid should go through,” she said. “He was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby, but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, and then that’s what brought out the diabetes.”

She also shared how deeply the condition affected him emotionally:

“He hated having diabetes, and he hated the needles. He would cry and ask, ‘Why did that have to happen to him? Why did he have to have diabetes?’ It was just something hard for him to accept.”

Announcing his death on social media, Purvis wrote:

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston, has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself.”

She later added:

“I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

Stay tuned for more updates.