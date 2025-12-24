Would Dollar Tree be open this Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: A customer walks into a Dollar Tree convenient store on August 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Dollar Tree surpassed Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings, but dropped in shares as the company has reported that consumers are spending mostly on food an household essentials. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Dollar Tree is a popular location for shopping for holiday needs and essentials at affordable prices. While the major discount store chain is usually open for reduced hours during federal and banking holidays like New Year’s Day and Memorial Day, it will be closed for Christmas Day 2025.

This policy is to give employees the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. The discount variety store was open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours from 8 am to 6 or 8 pm. Dollar Tree will resume selling on Boxing Day.

If you are planning to spend gift cards, browse holiday deals or make returns, the day after Christmas is a suitable day to stop by. It's always best to confirm specific store timings with the store locator on their website.

Stores closed and open on Christmas Day 2025

It is advisable to ensure that Christmas essentials are secured by Christmas Eve because most popular stores will only open on Christmas Eve.

Some of the popular stores closed for Christmas 2025 include:

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

Aldi

Ikea

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Publix

Meijer

Trader Joe’s

Whole Foods

Last-minute shopping is very popular during the Yuletide season, and while several stores are closed, others are open to ensure customers enjoy the celebrations. Some of them include;

ACME: Some ACME locations may be open with reduced hours. Check their website for specific hours.

Albertsons: Select locations may be open with reduced hours. Check the website to find the opening hours of the location closest to you.

Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours.

Giant Food: Several outlets in the chain are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some locations will be closed.

ShopRite: While a majority of ShopRite locations will be closed for Christmas, select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Safeway: Select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Vons: Select Vons locations may be open with reduced hours.

Continue PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.