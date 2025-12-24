Would Dollar Tree be open this Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Dollar Tree is a popular location for shopping for holiday needs and essentials at affordable prices. While the major discount store chain is usually open for reduced hours during federal and banking holidays like New Year’s Day and Memorial Day, it will be closed for Christmas Day 2025.
This policy is to give employees the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. The discount variety store was open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours from 8 am to 6 or 8 pm. Dollar Tree will resume selling on Boxing Day.
If you are planning to spend gift cards, browse holiday deals or make returns, the day after Christmas is a suitable day to stop by. It's always best to confirm specific store timings with the store locator on their website.
It is advisable to ensure that Christmas essentials are secured by Christmas Eve because most popular stores will only open on Christmas Eve.
Some of the popular stores closed for Christmas 2025 include:
Last-minute shopping is very popular during the Yuletide season, and while several stores are closed, others are open to ensure customers enjoy the celebrations. Some of them include;
