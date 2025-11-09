Physical: Asia Team Australia alum Dom Tomato talks about the best moments from the show so far

Dominic Di Tommaso (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

Physical: Asia is one of the new spinoff releases on Netflix. The spinoff show has welcomed teams who will represent different countries “across the continent and beyond — from which only one country will emerge victorious.” Physical: Asia Team Australia alum Dom Tomato, whose real name is Dominic Di Tommaso, is a parkour and freerunning athlete and also a content creator.

Dom Tomato started training in parkour and freerunning back in 2007. He kick-started his athletic career by participating in events in Thailand and Europe, and he soon became a member of the international Team Farang and Crew 42 in Australia. He landed his big break when Red Bull came on board as a sponsor, and soon made "Hollywood-quality clips and started freerunning through parts of Cairo, Bruges and the Swiss Alps."

As per his bio, Don Tomato has a background in figure skating and ballet and began training in freerunning in 2007. The Physical: Asia contestant currently has over four million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Physical: Asia Team Australia alum Dom Tomato looks back at the top 5 moments on the show

Dom recently put up a video while recalling some of the best moments on Physical: Asia.

The Hurdle Challenge:

Dom admitted that the Hurdle challenge played in his favor while further adding,

"I could not believe my luck when I saw a challenge that was specifically built to my skill set. So proud of Katelin and her incredible performance. She really set us up for success. Competing against Sung-bin was a fan's dream moment come to life."

Dom Tomato recalled how Alexandra hung there for a "whopping 2 hours and 42 minutes. He further stated,

"It was the most gritty and intense physical feat I’ve seen in person. No one else from our team would have done that. Proving herself as an absolute weapon and an asset to Team Australia."

Dom praised James while calling him an absolute gem of a human being. He said,

"I’ve loved him at every single moment in the competition. He smashed it during the shipwreck challenge. Seeing him in the death match. That walk-off was an absolute best."

Wrestling Recep

Dom Tomato admitted that Wrestling Recep was an honor:

"Wrestling is his domain. I remember he came up and complimented me on my strength. I really love his fighting spirit."

The fifth moment that Dom mentioned was Lara dragging herself and her team back across the line. As he praised her sportmanship, Dom Tomato added,

“It brought tears to my eyes while watching it in person and again on Netflix. She showed so much strength and incredible willpower at a crucial moment."

Stay tuned for more updates.