“I’m really disappointed”: The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Angel gets emotional in a confrontation with Gizelle

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode saw tensions rise as Angel confronted Gizelle Bryant in a tearful and emotional exchange that was continued from last week’s selfie drama.

The argument started during a dinner on Nervis island trip last week when Gizelle calls out Angel's recent social media selfie for being heavily edited with filters, remarks that Angel interpreted as a form of body shaming.

Gizelle had questioned why Angel’s online pictures did not match with her real-life appearance. She reportedly joked that Angel didn’t look like her selfies, indicating that she had editted her images too heavily.

"It doesn't feel like it. I'm very disappointed in Giselle."

"It doesn't feel like it. I'm very disappointed in Giselle."

Gizelle apologizes and clears things with Angel on last week's selfie drama in The Real housewives of Potomac

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac picked up the next morning, showing Angel still visibly emotional. As she sat with Keiarna, who was wishing her good morning and asking her to cheers to a being a much better day, Angel admits she does not feel like it and is very dissapointed with Gizelle, to which Keiarna says:

"And here's the thing. Like, you have 2 beautiful children. You're here, you're still breast pumping while you're even here. You know what I mean? That is an incredible insult."

Moments later, Gizelle entered the room, unaware of the emotional tension in the room.

When she greeted the ladies, the air turned heavy as Angel, trying to hold her composure, walked away to get herself a paper towel.

Gizelle notices her tears and asks her if she is crying, which Angel agrees, which sparks a guilty reaction from Gizelle as she says:

"Oh my God. Oh my gosh. I'm so sorry. OK, I don't, OK. This is a new day. I didn't, I'm sorry. By no means do I want to hurt you."

Then the confrontation starts as Angel expresses her emotions to Gizelle, fighting back tears, saying:

"Gizelle, I am really disappointed. I looked at you kind of like a big sister, and then right away, my experience with these girls was just… not something I expected to encounter, especially not from you being a mom."

Her tone carried both hurt and disbelief as she continued,

"You, of all people, would understand how much of myself I give to my children. I was a red carpet host — part of my currency was my appearance. And to me, I feel like you did that to be mean."

Gizelle, visibly taken aback, quickly apologized, insisting that she did not intend to hurt her or shame her as she mentions that she remember being in her shoes, as she said.

"just having kids, back to back, all of that. I remember that like it was yesterday. So I get it. I was just asking questions because you are a beautiful woman, and I wasn't seeing you, the beautiful woman that I'm looking at, on social media. So I, again, I apologize."

She further added sparking humor, saying:

"You’re looking at me sideways like, ‘F you, ho.’ I get it. But I am sorry."

Angel thanked her for apologizing, saying that she was glad that she came here, and then Gizelle offered to give her a hug but Angel refused, saying that she feels okay now. Angel then adds in a confessional, admitting that the conversation was so shallow and unnecessary:

"At the end of the day, how I look doesn't affect anybody but me. And my husband likes it. So that's all that matters. And I have a husband."

In her confessional afterward, Gizelle defended herself, saying that she was not body-shaming her and the picture she was referring to included just her face, further taking a jibe at her for not hugging her:

"One minute this girl wants to hug me, the next minute she doesn’t. Just give me the same energy."

Angel, meanwhile, concluded the scene muttering under her breath, These b****es.

Stay tuned for more updates.