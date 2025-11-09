90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All sneak peek: Jasmine challenges Gino to "call ICE" during a tense confrontation

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 will air Part 1 of the Tell All on November 9, 2025. The segment will feature explosive arguments and emotional confrontations when exes and feuding friends come face to face to address unresolved feelings.

In a sneak peek of the Tell All, posted on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram account on November 8, 2025, Jasmine was shown getting into a heated confrontation with Gino.

In season 9, viewers saw the pair navigate their open marriage, ultimately breaking up, as Jasmine moved on with Matt and even gave birth to his daughter.

Gino, however, was not pleased with how everything unfolded. So, he wished to seek revenge for the emotional damage Jasmine had caused him. Moreover, he also accused her of committing marriage fraud and threatened her with deportation.

In the preview of the upcoming episode, Jasmine and Gino came face to face and immediately began to argue, with one blaming the other.

When Gino accused her of scamming him and using him for a green card, Jasmine snapped back at him, saying:



“Call ICE. Call ICE.”



Earlier in the series, Gino demanded that Jasmine return $75K, which was all the money he had spent on Jasmine's visas and other things, convinced she had scammed him and left him brokenhearted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All sneak peek: Elizabeth clashes with Gino while trying to defend Jasmine







While filming the Tell All, all the cast members from season 9 of the TLC show stayed under one roof.

It only added to the drama as former couples and those feuding with one another, who did not want to share the same space, were forced to face each other.

Jasmine and Gino faced a similar situation. The sneak peek of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All showed Jasmine speaking with Elizabeth and Darcey by the pool when Gino, with Georgi, walked over to them.

He immediately interrupted their conversation, asking Jasmine if she was speaking ill of him. Elizabeth rushed to Jasmine’s defense and warned him to back off instead of bothering them with provocative remarks.

She mentioned that they were having a nice night and requested him not to “ruin it.” She even assured the male TLC star that Jasmine was not talking about him.

However, Gino refused to budge. He claimed that his co-stars told him a different story. Upon hearing that, Elizabeth clarified that they were only having “girl talk.”

But even then, Gino stood over them and said:



“I just don’t want her talking s**t about me, that’s all. I don’t appreciate that.”



Elizabeth fired back, saying it was not in his hands to filter what Jasmine could and could not say.

Jasmine chimed in, pointing out that Gino would feel better only if he were allowed to continue destroying her life.



“You destroyed my life… ‘cause you’re a f**king cheater,” Gino replied.



At that point, Jasmine got up and started to walk away. Meanwhile, Gino continued to bash her, calling her a “liar” and a “fraud.”

Jasmine defended herself by saying that she was allowed to tell her part of the story, adding that he had “done enough.”

Gino retaliated, unwilling to let Jasmine preach her innocence. He claimed Jasmine cheated on her before Last Resort, saying he had “evidence” to back his accusation.

Elizabeth came to Jasmine’s defense once again, criticizing Gino for arguing with a woman who had just given birth.

The sneak peek ended on a cliffhanger. So, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday to see how the confrontation ends.

Stay tuned for more updates.