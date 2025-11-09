Dancing with the Stars' 20th Birthday Episode brings back Bindi Irwin's Legacy through Robert's performance

Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an emotional and nostalgic episode. Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to "Footprints in the Sand" by Leona Lewis, a song forever tied to one of the show's most iconic moments: Bindi Irwin's tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert posted a heartfelt video on Instagram where he expressed his gratitude for the support he received from fans and said,

“Thank you so much for all of your support. I can’t believe we’ve made it to week 9, and this week is a tough one because we’ve got two dances.”

He then talks about how his sister Bindi has inspired and mentored him for Dancing with the Stars, while teasing a “surprise” for the “special” episode airing on Tuesday. He said,

“It’s gonna be really special to dance a Foxtrot to 'Footprints in the Sand'. Of course, my sister’s dance that she did with Derek on season 21. She’s such a big reason is to why I’m here doing this. It’s great to get her advice. It’s always the best when she comes by, she really has these so many gems of wisdom.”

He ended the video by saying,

“And, there’s gonna be some exciting surprises happening. Alright, see you on Tuesday.”

Dancing with the Stars 20th Anniversary Episode

When Dancing with the Stars returns for its "20th Birthday Party" episode, the remaining seven couples will honor the show's two-decade history by reinterpreting memorable freestyle routines from past seasons.

Every duo will tackle a routine that shaped the ballroom scene - for Robert Irwin, though, it's more than dance; it ties back to his roots.

While others revisit history, he walks straight into personal legacy.

According to ABC's official song list, Robert and his pro partner Witney Carson will be dancing a Foxtrot to Leona Lewis' "Footprints in the Sand."

The tune first played in Season 21, as Bindi Irwin teamed up with Derek Hough for a heartfelt freestyle honoring her dad, the beloved environmentalist Steve Irwin, who had passed away.

Their routine struck a deep chord with viewers.

Back in 2015, when the performance debuted, Bindi ended her dance with a clip of herself as a kid walking beside her dad - so raw it made everyone in the room get teary.

The freestyle earned perfect scores from the judges, which pushed her towards claiming the Mirrorball Trophy.

A legacy that continues on Dancing with the Stars

Robert's participation in this milestone Dancing with the Stars season has been a highlight for many fans of both the show and the Irwin family.

Competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the wildlife conservationist has shown steady improvement throughout the competition — much like his sister did nearly a decade earlier.

This week’s unique celebration gives his story more depth.

Though a few viewers hoped Bindi would show up unexpectedly for the homage, she’s not scheduled to take part right now.

Instead, Robert will channel his sister's legacy through his own interpretation of the song that defined her championship season.

In the next part of the show, called the Dance Relay, stars take the floor with past Dancing with the Stars winners - swapping out their usual dance mates for champs from earlier seasons

ABC said Robert’s team-up is with Xochitl Gomez, who was in Multiverse of Madness and won Season 32.

Stay tuned for more updates.

