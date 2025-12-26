New high-resolution character posters released for Greenland 2: Migration, featuring three key cast members

Image: Lionsgate Movies

Before Greenland 2: Migration arrives on January 9, 2026, Lionsgate has unveiled high-resolution character posters featuring returning leads reprising their roles, plus a new face joining the post-apocalyptic journey.

The high-resolution posters spotlight the Garrity family: Gerard Butler as John Garrity in the first, Morena Baccarin as his wife, Allison, in the second, and Roman Griffin Davis as their son, Nathan, in the third. Roger Dale Floyd played Nathan in the first film; Roman steps into the role for the sequel.

With that, it has been confirmed that the key characters are set to find a new home after surviving an interstellar comet strike. The official logline teased by STXfilms reads,

“In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the Earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.”

Greenland was released in 2020, and due to the COVID pandemic, the film’s release schedule was frequently pushed back. STXfilms then decided to release it directly on PVOD on December 18, 2025, skipping its theatrical runs. Despite that, the film was a huge hit and grossed around $52 million worldwide. Later, in 2021, the film’s sequel was announced.

The Garrity family was among the lucky ones chosen by the Department of Homeland Security and taken to underground bunkers in Greenland. Now, the upcoming movie will show what happens after the comet strike, how people survive, start fresh after the devastating loss and rebuild a new life while overcoming the disaster.

Meet the star cast of Greenland 2: Migration

With the poster reveal, three cast members confirmed to join the sequel are Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis. Amber Rose Revah and Sophie Thomson are also a part of the ensemble; however, their role in the film remain unknown.

Other supporting cast members in Greenland 2: Migration feature Gordon Alexander as Lieutenant Blake, Peter Polycarpou as Dr. Haugen, William Abadie as Denis Laurent, Tommie Earl Jenkins as General Sharpe, Rachael Evelyn as Kerri Holt, Alex Lanipekun as Riley Watson and Nathan Wiley as Major Green, among others.

Rick Roman Waugh is back as the director, with the screenplay written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune. In the sequel, most of the previous supporting actors do not return. Instead, several new characters are introduced because the story moves into a new timeline.

What is Greenland 2: Migration all about?

After a deadly comet called Clarke changes its path and hits Earth’s residential areas instead of the ocean, chaos breaks out. The Garrity family receives an automated message from the government, asking them to immediately head to safe bunkers. The first film focuses on their journey to reach safety as comet fragments hit different parts of the city. By the end, there is massive destruction, but hope is not completely lost. Earth is no longer safe, but it is not entirely lifeless either.

In hopes of starting a new life, the Garrity family travels through a ruined and dangerous world to find a new home. The sequel focuses on survival after the disaster, testing the family’s strength, relationships, and hope as they try to rebuild their lives in a post-apocalyptic world.