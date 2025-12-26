"All my gold": 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny opens up about the most special gift she received from Sumit

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Jenny and Sumit (Image via Instagram/@sumitjenny)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten recently revealed the most special gift she’s ever gotten from her partner, Sumit, during their time together.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the TLC star opened up about her Christmas choices, also shedding light on the gifts she received from Sumit.

When asked what the most significant gift she had gotten from him was, Jenny said:

“All my gold that you see me wearing, he gives me all of it.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star explained that it was very common for people in India to give gold as gift to others.

Sumit, who is also Indian, followed that trend. It was why Jenny said she had so many gold accessories.

It was in season 1 of The Other Way spin-off that the TLC viewers first saw Jenny and Sumit. Like most, their love story also had a rough beginning.

Sumit catfished Jenny during the first few years of chatting online. He went so far as to use a fake identity to get close to her.

But he came clean soon after. To everyone's surprise, Jenny quickly forgave him. She even traveled to India to be with him.

However, due to their 30-year-old age gap, Jenny faced tension from Sumit’s family, and still does in the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten reveals that she hates fruit cakes during Christmas

For Jenny, her favorite tradition during the festive season included exchanging gifts on Christmas morning.

When it came to what food to eat, she chose eggnog over apple cider. Even though the interviewer told her that eggnog was controversial, she stood by her choice and also revealed that she had some the previous day at Starbucks.

Jenny also enjoyed watching classic Christmas movies during this time of the year. While there were many to choose from, her favorite was the Jim Carrey-starrer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“Love him [Jim],” she expressed.

The TLC star also loved to eat pumpkin pie and go ice-skating during this time.

The festive season is incomplete without music, and for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member, her favorite holiday song is the timeless Christmas carol We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Jenny also revealed her favourite snacks were sugar cookies, admitting that she despised gingerbread. As for gift-giving, Jenny said she preferred giving to getting.

When asked what the most special present she had given to Sumit was, she said:

“A watch, probably. He loves watches.”

She noted that her partner gave her a lot of gold jewerly, adding that it was popular practice in his home country.

In the end, she declared that she preferred Santa Claus over Elf on the Shelf and candy canes over fruit cake.

“Hate fruit cake. I don’t think many people like fruit cake… It’s in India, they love it,” she added.

Sumit and Jenny celebrated Christmas together the previous day and posted a video on Instagram, capturing their day out. The caption of the post read:

“My love, my life, reason of my life. I wish and pray you live forever. Best thing happen to me. I love you. I love you forever. Merry Christmas.”

Viewers can watch the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, which will air a new episode on December 29, 2025, only on TLC.

Stay tuned for more updates.