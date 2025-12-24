90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Everett reveals engagement with music artist Ashley Bowen

Chantel from 90 Day: Hunt for Love (Image via Instagram/@chantel_j_)

90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett has embarked on a new chapter of her life after getting engaged to her girlfriend, Ashley Bowen, on December 17, 2025.

On December 23, the couple confirmed the news during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, sharing details about their relationship and plans.

It was Ashley who popped the question to Chantel, while they were at Uhuburg (Eagle Owl Castle), a Renaissance castle in Helen, Georgia, known to be a philosophical and celebratory place.

The proposal came as a surprise to Chantel, who was unaware of Ashley’s plans. She not only received a ring but also a heartwarming song called Duet for Juliet.

Chantel revealed her relationship with Ashley after publicly coming out about her s*xuality during an episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

Chantel was previously married to Pedro Jimeno, whom she divorced in 2022. Following her divorce, she began exploring her s*xuality and eventually sparked a connection with Ashley.

Chantel told PEOPLE that she headed out to the Renaissance castle with Ashley, knowing they were scheduled for a photo and video shoot.

However, things took a surprising turn when Ashley went down on one knee, pulled out an engagement ring, and asked Chantel to marry her.

Ashley went a step further and even presented Chantel with a song, Duet for Juliet.

They told the media outlet that their love felt like “it was written in the stars.”



“So romantic, so authentic, so raw. We love that about ourselves. We love that about our love story,” they added.



In an interview with Swooon, published in September 2025, Ashley revealed that she first met Ashley through her brother, sharing that she slowly became friends with her and the rest of the family.



“I met Ashley through River and partying, basically. I met her through River at one of his birthday parties, and we got really close after that, and she just became a really good friend of mine,” she explained.



Although sparks had begun to fly, Chantel confessed that she hesitated to accept her feelings, which was why she pulled away when Ashley tried to kiss her the first time.

She told Swooon that she wanted to “process” her feelings, but before she could do that, Ashley kissed her again. Shortly after that, Chantel left for 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

In one of the episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Chantel revealed that she had kissed her best friend before coming on the show, adding that she “really liked it.”

The TLC star confessed that it felt like her “first kiss ever,” but the excitement of the moment was overshadowed by doubt as Chantel had never dated a woman before.

However, despite the doubts, Chantel decided to pursue a relationship with Ashley, as she declared during the Tell All episode of the TLC show.



“So before coming here, a friend of mine who is also a woman, reached out to me and actually told me that they had feelings for me. And since being here and dating everybody and experiencing everyone, I realized that I really care for her. So I’ve decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further,” she said.



While Chantel looked forward to starting a new chapter in her life, her mother was not particularly fond of it. In the interview with Swooon, Chantel mentioned that her family was unaware of the details about her relationship with Ashley.

The only person Ashley spoke to was her brother because he was friends with Ashley.

Now the pair has embarked on a new phase of their relationship, keeping fans excited about their future plans.

Stay tuned for more updates.