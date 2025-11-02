Tia Glover talks about navigating Real Housewives of Potomac drama in her first season

Dr. Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

Stepping into one of Bravo’s most high-profile franchises, Tia Glover says joining The Real Housewives of Potomac has been both “a great opportunity” and a crash course in reality TV politics.

In a new conversation with Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy, the Season 10 newcomer opened up about adjusting to the dynamics of the veteran cast, addressing her tense first encounters with Ashley Darby, the ongoing feud between Gizelle Bryant and Angel Massie, and how she’s handling the emotional toll of being part of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Tia Glover: Life inside The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10







Tia Glover joined The Real Housewives of Potomac this year alongside fellow newcomer Angel Massie, becoming part of a group that includes returning stars Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Wendy Osefo.

Speaking on Page Six’s podcast, Glover admitted that being cast in the hit Bravo series initially took her by surprise.



“I do love it. I feel like it’s a great opportunity,” she said. “I didn’t think they would be interested in boring old me.”



Her breakout moment came early in the season when she confronted Ashley Darby at dinner, an exchange that showed viewers she wasn’t afraid to stand her ground.



“Do you know what they don’t show?” Glover explained. “There was a lot of going back and forth, and I’ve got four kids, so I need to shut it down quick. I don’t have the time for the back and forth. So after we had talked it through and I saw that she was going to keep going, I was like, ‘Babe, we’re not going to do this. It’s your choice at this point, but we can go hard or we can go home.’”



Despite the tension, Glover insists there’s no bad blood between her and Ashley.



“Oh, I love Ashley. She’s great fun, she really is,” she said. “Those were the initial days of meeting, and I think it was like, you know, marking territory, seeing what one can get away with. And I’m definitely not a confrontational person—like, I don’t try and start drama—but if you bring it to me, I will meet you where you are.”



Glover also acknowledged the hierarchy among the cast, saying that being new can make it hard to speak up.



“They are the OGs, so I think people are scared to kind of speak their mind,” she said. “But I also know that if you don’t introduce yourself the right way the first time, then it could be hellish.”



The Facetune fallout and Angel Massie drama

One of the major talking points of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 has been the so-called “facetune drama” involving Angel Massie.

During her interview, Glover expressed regret for not speaking up more when Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby confronted Angel about allegedly editing her photos.



“It was tough. I have to be honest with you, even watching it back was tough. And if it’s tough for me, it must be tougher for Angel,” Glover said. “I actually wish I had spoken up more.”



She explained that the version of the photo shown on The Real Housewives of Potomac wasn’t the same one that sparked the debate.



“I had seen the photo. And actually, the photo on the show was different from the one she questioned. It was from The Jasmine Brand when it was leaked that we were the newbies, me and Angel,” she said. “But I knew what Gizelle was going to say because my cousin had said something similar. So I knew where she was going, and as she was going, I was like, ‘Oh no.’ It wasn't like I was going to say something; I filter my pictures.”



When host Evan Real pointed out the irony of a Housewife calling out another for using filters, Glover agreed, saying,



“Exactly! And also, it’s not really dining conversation. So it did feel mean. She’s so stunning, she doesn’t even need filters.”



Glover added that she’s since grown closer to Angel and learned how deeply the incident affected her.



“Once you get to know Angel, she’s very sensitive, and she’s a deep processor. Had I known that about her then, I think I would have had a louder voice,” she said. “I just wish I had said more.”



Supporting Wendy Osefo amid public scrutiny

Later in the interview, Glover also shared her thoughts on Wendy Osefo’s recent controversies, revealing that she reached out to her castmate privately.



“Yes, we’ve been texting,” Glover said. “When I heard the news, I was actually in England, and I thought it was AI, the picture—it was just unbelievable. I’m not really in the business of being judge and jury, but she’s a colleague, a friend, somebody that since April I’ve been doing life with. So I do have a lot of compassion for her situation. It can’t be easy being under such extreme public scrutiny.”



Asked whether she hopes to reconnect with Wendy at the reunion, Glover didn’t hesitate.



“Oh, absolutely. I actually miss seeing her. I’m very concerned for her, deeply. Wrong or right, I don’t know what has happened, but we’re all human beings. We fall. But you know, the mummy in me always says, you judge the behavior, not the person. You don’t like the act, but not the person," she said.



Finding balance as a newcomer

Beyond the onscreen tension, Glover reflected on how she manages the stress of reality TV life while raising four kids.



“It’s overwhelming after a while, and I do this with my kids as well,” she said. “It’s like, it’s a lot, and then you just mentally shut down. You’re here, your body’s here, but your mind is guarded.”



Despite the chaos, Glover remains grateful for the experience, describing The Real Housewives of Potomac as a platform that pushes her to grow.



“Part of it is also getting used to this new environment because my group of friends they would probably talk about you behind your back and wouldn’t bring it to the dinner table,” she joked.



As Season 10 unfolds, fans are watching closely to see how Glover handles the mounting drama and alliances forming around her.

While she may be the newest face on The Real Housewives of Potomac, her willingness to stand her ground and her refusal to play into unnecessary conflict suggest that she’s here to stay.

Stay tuned for more updates.