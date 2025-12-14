Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy calls Eddie a "good support system" amid fallout with father

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband Edward Osefo. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10’s latest episode premiered on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

In episode 10 of the Bravo show, Wendy Osefo had an emotional and truthful talk with her husband, Eddie Osefo. They talked about her tough bond with her dad while they were at their kid Kamrynn’s karate class.

Wendy said that she has not spoken to her dad since she visited Nigeria, and was worried about how their talk wo͏uld go, which she just wants to finish and move forward in life.

As Eddie shared his experience with his family about removing expectations from them while meeting, Wendy confessed that Eddie has supported her, and his family has given her hope. She said in a confessional:

"Eddie has been a really good support system through all of this because Eddie speaks from a place of experience."

Wendy has been open about her complicated relationship with her father in the past. In the episode that premiered on Sunday, November 30, 2025, Wendy shared that while talking to her sister and mother, her father “still doesn’t want” to call her on her birthday.

Here's what The Real Housewives of Potomac star talked about with her husband in the latest episode

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Wendy told Eddie about being back and forth with her father:

"But what I did want to tell you, though, is I know I’ve been going back and forth with everything with my dad. I’m gonna call him. I was thinking about writing down my thoughts, but I don’t think I want to do that."

Eddie then encouraged her to do it and not think about it much, and then Wendy admitted she had not spoken to her father since returning from Nigeria, noting:

"I have not spoken to my father since my trip to Nigeria. He has called me, but I haven’t picked up because I’ve been scared of what that conversation will be like. I don’t want too much time to go by. Whatever the result of the conversation between my dad and I will be, I just want to take that and be able to move on."

Their conversation shifts into Eddie sharing his own experiences with family relationships. He explains that while he stays connected to his siblings, he meets them, eliminating any expectations from them:

"Me and my siblings, it’s like we meet. We have the monthly sibling reconnect where we talk and, you know, see how everyone’s doing. But we’re not best friends by any means, you know? One thing I did learn through my process is they never met my expectations. But then once I eliminated my expectations, I met them wherever they were, and that was good enough."

The Real Housewives of Potomac star then reflected on Eddie’s support, adding that he speaks from a place of experience and explains why his perspective matters so much to her:

"His journey with his family gives me hope that nothing is too deep that family can’t resolve."

Stay tuned for more updates.