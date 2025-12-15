Powerball: Check your tickets — here are the winning numbers for the massive $1 billion prize

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is again at a record-breaking figure. On Saturday night, the prize amount swelled to $1 billion, ranking it among the largest Powerball jackpots in history. This is the second time this year when the prize amount has escalated to such a level.

Well, if you did purchase a Powerball ticket, this would be the time to go out and check all your numbers carefully. Lotteries have lost many major prizes in a given year because people simply forgot to check.

Winning Numbers for the $1 Billion Drawing

The official winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing are:

58, 28, 31, 1, 57

Powerball number: 16

Power Play: 2X

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white numbers and the red Powerball. Even matching some of the numbers can still win smaller prizes, so it is worth checking carefully.

Why this Powerball Jackpot is so huge

This $1 billion prize would be the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history if someone wins it. The jackpot has been growing for weeks because no ticket has matched all the numbers.

It has now been more than 40 days since the Powerball jackpot was last won. Every time there is no winner, the prize rolls over and gets bigger. That is why jackpots can grow so fast.

Big jackpots also bring in more players, which adds more money to the prize pool.

What happens if someone wins

If someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they get to choose how they want to receive the money.

One option is the annuity. This means the winner gets one payment right away and then 29 more payments over the next 29 years. The payments slowly increase over time until the full amount is paid.

The second option is the cash payment. For this drawing, the cash option is about $457.7 million, before taxes. Most winners choose this option because they receive the money all at once.

Advice for anyone holding a winning ticket

Lottery officials always remind winners to stay calm. The first step is to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Winners are also advised to speak with a financial expert or adviser before claiming the prize. A large win can be exciting but also stressful if not handled carefully.

About Powerball Tickets and Drawings

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.