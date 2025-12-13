Eight lucky Ohio tickets bring home a huge $13.5 million in Jackpot wins

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Most people paid cash for their Powerball plays, but debit cards are also accepted at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ohio has had a very lucky streak. In the middle of all the excitement around the huge $1 billion Powerball jackpot, several people in Ohio have already won big money from other lottery games.

In total, eight tickets in Ohio have won more than $13.5 million. These wins came from different Ohio Lottery games that many people play every day.

For players who feel the Powerball odds are too tough, these smaller state games can sometimes bring better luck.

The Biggest Jackpot: $11.4 Million Classic Lotto Win

The largest recent win was a huge $11.4 million Classic Lotto jackpot.

This winning ticket was sold on December 6 at Smitty’s Cruise-Thru in Tipp City.

This one win alone makes up most of the $13.5 million total and is enough to change someone’s life in a big way.

Other Big Wins Across Ohio

Here are the other lucky jackpot wins that happened around Ohio. Together, these tickets added up to millions more in prize money:

$687,140 Ohio Jackpot 7’s progressive jackpot

Sold on December 9 at American Legion Post 73 in Fostoria.

$25,000 a Year for Life (Lucky for Life)

Sold on November 30 at Acme Fresh Market in Akron.

The winner chose a one-time cash option of $390,000 before taxes.

$389,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Sold on December 8 at Genys Tax and Multiservices in Columbus.

$380,619 Lucky Numbers jackpot

Sold on November 28 at a Bell Store in Orrville.

$120,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Sold on November 25 at Beer & Tobacco World in Barberton.

$100,000 Classic Lotto with Kicker ticket

Sold on December 6 at Millcreek Food Mart in Youngstown.

$100,000 Powerball 4-of-5 with Power Play ticket

Sold at Rarden 1st Stop in Rarden.

All of these wins together gave out more than $13.5 million to lucky Ohio players.

Can You Buy Ohio Lottery Tickets Online?

Right now, the Ohio Lottery does not sell official tickets online.

But players can still buy tickets through trusted third-party courier services. These companies purchase your ticket from an actual Ohio retailer and send you a digital copy.

The Ohio Lottery App

The Ohio Lottery also has a simple app where players can:

scan tickets to check if they won

cash out smaller prizes

see updated jackpot amounts

keep track of past results

The app does not sell tickets, but it makes checking your winnings much easier.