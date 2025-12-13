Eight lucky Ohio tickets bring home a huge $13.5 million in Jackpot wins

Ohio has had a very lucky streak. In the middle of all the excitement around the huge $1 billion Powerball jackpot, several people in Ohio have already won big money from other lottery games.
In total, eight tickets in Ohio have won more than $13.5 million. These wins came from different Ohio Lottery games that many people play every day.
For players who feel the Powerball odds are too tough, these smaller state games can sometimes bring better luck.
The largest recent win was a huge $11.4 million Classic Lotto jackpot.
This winning ticket was sold on December 6 at Smitty’s Cruise-Thru in Tipp City.
This one win alone makes up most of the $13.5 million total and is enough to change someone’s life in a big way.
Here are the other lucky jackpot wins that happened around Ohio. Together, these tickets added up to millions more in prize money:
All of these wins together gave out more than $13.5 million to lucky Ohio players.
Right now, the Ohio Lottery does not sell official tickets online.
But players can still buy tickets through trusted third-party courier services. These companies purchase your ticket from an actual Ohio retailer and send you a digital copy.
The Ohio Lottery also has a simple app where players can:
The app does not sell tickets, but it makes checking your winnings much easier.
TOPICS: Powerball , Ohio Powerball