Sister Wives season 20 episode 12 recap: Robyn witnesses Kody’s sincere efforts as Janelle reacts to his apology

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Season 20, Episode 12 of Sister Wives, which aired on December 14, 2025, featured a focus on Kody Brown’s recent efforts to reconcile past issues with his former wives.

The episode follows Kody as he returns from a trip to North Carolina, where he meets with Janelle to address unresolved matters.

Simultaneously, Robyn observes Kody’s reflections and reactions after the visit, providing insight into his intentions and mindset.

The episode also highlights Janelle’s response to the meeting, showing how she processes the interaction with her friends.

Episode 12 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Robyn observes Kody’s reflections

Robyn meets with Kody to discuss his recent visit to Janelle. Kody recounts the interaction, explaining that the trip went well and that he was uncertain what to expect when meeting with an "ex," but he wanted to apologize.

Robyn asks if Janelle was easygoing during the meeting, and Kody responds that she was "kind" about the situation, thanking her for her kindness and acknowledging that it was part of a larger process.

Robyn reflects on the changes in Kody’s behavior over the years, noting in her confessional,

“Who Kody has been the last few years is really not who Kody is. Kody without the anger is a really good guy.”

Kody also acknowledges that apologizing to Janelle was manageable, explaining that the "easiest" part of his tasks was visiting her, while he does not expect meeting Christine to be equally simple.

Kody describes his approach to apology

During his conversation with Robyn, Kody explains his mindset before meeting Janelle. He says he had to get his mind set in a "prayerful" place and ask for guidance to forgive so that he could apologize.

He emphasizes the importance of treating the meeting seriously, saying,

“A couple of words I want to use are sober and pious. It's not for me to go joking around about this. And so I'm just hoping of the same kind of tenderness and grace that I've experienced with it with Janelle. But I am prepared for a very different experience.”

Kody shares with Robyn that he felt the meeting went well. He stated that saying it went as well as possible with Janelle was an understatement and that there was a lot of "grace" involved.

Janelle shares her perspective

Janelle talks with her friends Angela and Kristina about Kody’s visit. She explains that her initial plan was to sit down with Kody for a short period to hear what he wanted to communicate.

She notes that she intended to leave afterward and that it was important for him to express his "thing."

Afterwards, she verifies that Robyn was out of the loop and that she didn’t want Robyn mixed up in this discussion by expressing that she wasn’t at all interested in having her involved.

Janelle referred to Kody’s demeanor at the meeting and pointed out that he looked to her “genuine,” implying that his manner seemed heartfelt and direct.

She describes that the conversation allowed her to hear what she felt was necessary, saying,

“There was a part of me that really needed to hear some of it, I realized. And I told him, I said, it's been good to hear some of these things.”

She confirms that the meeting lasted around an hour and a half, emphasizing the intensity of the interaction without indicating any particular judgment.

Stay tuned for more updates.