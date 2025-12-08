"It's brain damage": Sister Wives star Christine talks to David, expressing her discomfort about meeting Kody again

Christine Brown from Sister Wives season 20 (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives season 20's latest episode saw Kody Brown kicking off his apology tour, starting with a visit to North Carolina to meet and offer a heartfelt apology to former wife Janelle.

Next up is Christine, who received a message from Kody Brown in the episode that premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on TLC.

Christine Brown opens up to her husband, David Woolley, in an emotional scene, sharing with him about the message she received from her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

She expressed how Kody's attempt to meet blindsided her, making her anxious and frustrated. Even though Kody articulated it as an “olive branch,” Christine does not trust his intentions and admits she does not want to speak to him at all, noting:

"I just don't want to. David, I don't want to. Because it was brain damage for so many years."

Here's what Christine feels about Kody reaching out to her in Sister Wives season 20

The scene in Sister Wives season 20, which premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, opens with Christine admitting in a confessional, giving an idea to the viewers about what is going to follow:

"So Kody reached out to me and wanted to have like a conversation. Like, Olive Branch, benevolence was in there. I was completely shocked when Cody reached out. It came out of absolutely nowhere."

She says to David, as they were walking after playing a sport, that Janelle told her that Kody contacted her as well.

She tells David about her anxiety that she felt, and when David enquires about it, she expresses her hesitance to meet Kody, adding:

"I don't want to have it. I just feel so hypocritical. But I don't want to talk to Kody ever again. I just don't want to. David, I don't want to. Because it was brain damage for so many years."

She then explains that earlier, out of nowhere, Kody reached out to her, wanting a conversation, using words like olive branch and benevolence.

Christine admits that her very first instinct was to shut it down, adding in a confessional:

"When Kody first reached out, I was like, No. No, I'm not gonna go. That's ridiculous. I don't trust anything that comes out of his mouth. Why would I put myself in that situation? No."

She describes how the last conversations she had with him were emotionally damaging, adding that the previous several conversations they had together were not great and turned out unpleasant, comparing the experience to years of emotional harm, confessing:

"Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years… every single time, they just turn around and bite me in the butt. Why, why, why?"

David tries to reassure her, gently offering another perspective:

"You gotta realize that people do change. Even though we don’t ever think they will, they will."

But Christine is not convinced by his view as she reminds him,

"Where’s the proof? The last time that I heard him talking about me, he was mean."

And even more importantly, she needs clarity before she risks any emotional setback, meeting him, as she says, in a confessional,

"I need to know what the motive is, which is so sad to admit. But before I agree to have a conversation with Kody, why?"

Stay tuned for more updates.