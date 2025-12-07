Sister Wives star Robyn admits she has difficulty imagining a reunion with one of Kody’s former partners

Robyn Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Sister Wives has now entered a new phase in the season, with former polygamist and Robyn Brown’s husband, Kody, apologizing to his former wives for his past actions.

It made Robyn apprehensive, who struggled to imagine a situation in which a former wife might return to the family.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming December 7, 2025, episode, posted by Us Weekly, a director asked Robyn the difficult question of how she would react if one of Kody’s ex-wives wanted to return to the family.

The question caught Robyn off guard as she struggled to put her feelings into words. She only circled the subject before telling the director that she did not want to think about the hypothetical situation.

She explained herself, saying that the possibility of a reunion made her hopeful, but at the same time, she did not want to ponder on it, because hope could be “dangerous.”

Robyn is the sole wife of Kody after Christine, Janelle, and Meri parted ways back-to-back in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. Ever since, Kody and Robyn have led separate lives, with little to no contact with the former wives.

The only time they came face to face was during the final sale of the Coyote Pass property; however, that ended on an awkward note, as Kody and Robyn left without speaking to Meri and Janelle.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown says she doesn’t want to answer how she would feel if one of Kody’s ex-wives rejoined their family







After their awkward meeting at Coyote Pass, Robyn told the cameras that she did not indulge in fakery and would not pretend to be cordial with Kody’s exes, given their unpleasant past.

Consequently, when, in the sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Robyn struggled to answer how she would feel if the family reunited, it added another layer to the dynamic of her relationship with Kody’s three former partners.

The official synopsis of Sister Wives season 20 episode 11 reads:



“Kody travels to North Carolina to meet with Janelle and apologize, but she questions his motives. Meri gets out of her comfort zone at a dating event in Las Vegas. During a game of pickleball, Christine talks to David about Kody’s request to meet.”



Kody’s decision to go on an apology tour affected Robyn, who had previously tried to convince him out of it. And now, when the question of a potential reunion arose, Robyn was shocked.

The Sister Wives sneak peek showed Robyn reacting in surprise when a director asked her for her opinion on a potential return.



“What? Really? I would be very surprised. I, I, I don’t want to even answer this,” she said.



Robyn continued by expressing that even the thought of a comeback made her sad because it “opened this little portal of hope” for her, which she never thought would be possible.

Consequently, she refused to go “down that road,” saying she had to move away from that thought.

Robyn stated that if she continued pondering on it, she would “fall apart,” and she did not want to do that.



“Hope is dangerous sometimes,” she concluded.



An emotional Robyn refused to stay on the subject, saying she couldn’t be “on this set.”

Viewers will now have to tune in on Sunday to see how Robyn handles Kody’s change of heart and if Janelle accepts Kody’s apology.

Stay tuned for more updates.