New York prepares for the $875 million Powerball drawing: Ticket tips, Prize info, and odds explained clearly

New York is full of excitement as the Powerball jackpot grows to a huge $875 million. Many people are buying their tickets and dreaming about what they would do if they won.

This jackpot has been increasing for several weeks, and now it is one of the biggest Powerball prizes seen in recent years. If someone wins the jackpot, they can opt for the cash option.

That amounts to $403.6 million before taxes. After taxes, it is still life-changing money.

​How the Powerball Game Works

It's not hard to play Powerball. Each ticket costs just $2 and can be bought from any New York Lottery retailer. You can purchase them every day; on drawing nights, you must buy your ticket before 10 p.m. to get in on that night's drawing.

The Powerball drawing happens every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. To play, you select five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

When your ticket matches all those numbers, you win the jackpot. The chances are minuscule at 1 in 292 million of winning the jackpot, hence the reason these jackpots reach such huge figures.

However, the chances of winning any type of prize, even small ones, are much higher at 1 in 24.9. Many people, therefore, still win smaller amounts quite regularly.

Helpful Tips for New York Players

If you want to play Powerball, it is best to buy your ticket earlier in the day so you don't have to wait in long lines later. Big jackpots definitely bring crowds into the stores.

You can also check your ticket easily using the New York Lottery app. It tells you right away if your ticket has won any prize.

Some like choosing their own lucky numbers, while others use the Quick Pick option where the machine chooses the numbers for you.

Both methods work the same since Powerball is purely based on luck.

Powerball Supports New York Schools

Even if you don't win, your ticket is going to help the community. The New York Lottery uses its earnings to benefit education throughout the state.

Just last financial year, the lottery contributed $3.8 billion into New York's public schools.

This helps to pay for school programs, supplies, and student needs.

As the drawing gets closer, many people in New York are feeling hopeful and excited.

Whether you are playing for fun or dreaming big, the upcoming $875 million Powerball draw is sure to be a moment many will be watching closely.