Powerball jackpot climbs to $12 million after no division one winner in latest draw

Garden Grove, CA - November 02: Alberto Lara checks for winning scratchers at the lottery station inside ABC Liquor in Garden Grove, CA, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Powerball prize soared to $1.2 billion after no winners were found Monday. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

​The latest Powerball drawing did not produce a big winner, which means the jackpot has now increased to $12 million for the next draw. Many players were hoping to match all the numbers, but since nobody did, the prize has rolled over again.

Winning numbers and smaller prizes

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s draw were:

1, 14, 20, 46, 51

Powerball: 26

Even though there was no Division One winner, thousands of people still won smaller amounts. In Connecticut alone, more than 11,500 people received a prize. The highest prize in the state was $300. Every Powerball ticket costs $2, so even a small win can feel like a nice surprise.

Across the country, there were also some lucky players. Three people matched all five white balls, which normally wins $1 million. One of them, a player from Kentucky, had added the Power Play option. This doubled their prize to $2 million. Players in California and Florida also won $1 million each.

The chances of winning $1 million in Powerball are very small, about 1 in 11.6 million, so these wins were special.

Why the jackpot keeps growing

Since nobody matched all six winning numbers, the Division One prize was not claimed. Powerball jackpots grow when they are not won, which is why the next draw will now be worth $12 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are very low, around 1 in 292 million, but many people still enjoy playing. For some, it’s a chance to dream a little and imagine what life would be like with a big win.

People often talk about paying off bills, helping their families, buying a home or taking a long holiday. Even if the chances are small, the excitement makes the games fun for many players.

When will the next draw happen?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday night. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Players can watch the results live on Powerball’s official “Watch the Drawing” page.

Lottery officials remind everyone to check their tickets carefully. Even if you didn’t win a big amount, you might still have a small prize waiting for you.

A new chance to try your luck

With the jackpot now at $12 million, more players are expected to join in for the next draw. Whether the prize is won soon or continues to grow, the excitement around Powerball is likely to stay strong.