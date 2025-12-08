Will there be Miss Scarlet Season 7? Renewed or canceled? Everything we know so far

Image: Instagram/masterpiecepbs

After the release of Miss Scarlet Season 6 on December 7, 2025, on PBS App and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video, fans have been speculating about its seventh season. As of now, there is no official announcement related to Miss Scarlet Season 7, leaving its future uncertain.

The show airs its episodes on PBS, and it releases new episodes every week. For those who want to watch on the PBS channel, season 6 will start airing on January 11, 2026. From December 7, 2025, Miss Scarlet season 6 is available to stream on the PBS App and PBS Masterpiece. Earlier, the show was called Miss Scarlet and the Duke, but the name changed after actor Stuart Martin (who played “The Duke”) left in Season 4.

Since this Victorian crime drama has not yet been renewed for a seventh season, the plot, cast and episode details are still unknown. However, after the Season 5 finale aired on February 16, 2025, the update about the Season 6 renewal was announced just three days later, on February 19, 2025.

Suppose the show follows the same pattern as before. In that case, the makers might announce the renewal status of Miss Scarlet Season 7 after Season 6 finishes airing weekly episodes on the PBS channel starting January 11, 2026. The season is expected to end on February 15, 2026. Comparing it to the Season 6 announcement, which was made three days after Season 5 ended, we may hear some official news around February 18, 2026. Until then, we will have to wait for any confirmation.

Is there Miss Scarlet season 7?

The answer is still unknown. There has been no official announcement yet about whether the show is renewed or cancelled, which has left fans wondering about its future. Based on the previous announcement pattern, the news may be released after the new episodes begin airing on PBS from January 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Episode guide of Miss Scarlet season 6

With Season 7’s future still uncertain, fans can stream new episodes of Season 6 on the PBS App and PBS Masterpiece (on Prime Video) in the United States. The episode guide and air dates on the PBS channel are mentioned below. Those who want to watch in December can stream it right away, as the episodes are available from December 7.

Viewers in the UK can stream the show on Sky, Virgin and Now, and it also airs episodes on UKTV and U&alibi.

Here’s the episode guide for Miss Scarlet season 6:

Episode 1: “Secrets and Lies”- Sunday, January 11

Episode 2: “Trafalgar Spring”- Sunday, January 18

Episode 3: “The Delivery”- Sunday, January 25

Episode 4: “Bad Blood”- Sunday, February 1

Episode 5: “The Night Shift”- Sunday, February 8

Episode 6: “The Line of Duty”- Sunday, February 15

Miss Scarlet season 6 plot and characters explored

Miss Scarlet is a detective drama set in 1880s Victorian London. The story follows Eliza Scarlet, a brave and intelligent woman who takes over her late father’s private detective agency. During that time, women were not allowed to work in such professions, so Eliza constantly faced judgment and challenges from society. Still, she refuses to give up.

Eliza often works with Scotland Yard to solve cases. She originally partnered with her childhood friend, Inspector William “Duke” Wellington, who admired her but also worried about her safety. After Duke (Stuart Martin) left London (in Season 4), Eliza began working with a new partner, DI Alexander Blake, who is somewhat strict and does not always trust her, but slowly begins to respect her. Together, they tackle challenging mysteries while Eliza continues to break barriers for women in law enforcement.

Returning cast:

Kate Phillips – Eliza Scarlet

Tom Durant-Pritchard – Inspector Alexander Blake

Cathy Belton – Ivy

Simon Ludders – Mr Potts

Tim Chipping – Detective Phelps

Paul Bazely – Clarence

Ansu Kabia – Moses Valentine (returning after seasons away)

New characters:

Sam Buchanan – Detective George Willows

Grace Hogg-Robinson – Isabel Summers, works with Ivy

Actors not returning:

Evan McCabe – Oliver Fitzroy

Felix Scott – Patrick Nash

Stay tuned with PRIMETIMER for updates on Miss Scarlet Season 7. We'll share all the latest news as soon as it's announced.