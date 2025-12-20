Who is Matt Cohen? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of The Young and the Restless

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Actress Mandy Musgrave, Matt Cohen and actress Gabrielle Christian arrive at the Power Premiere Awards on November 11, 2007 held at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Actor Matt Cohen has officially joined the cast of The Young and the Restless, and he's a very familiar face in Genoa City. EW reported Matt Cohen's Genoa City presence on September 5, 2025. The Young and the Restless' Matt Cohen plays Detective Burrow. He investigates a major case involving the soap's biggest stars. After Chance Chancellor's tragic death, his character made his debut on October 16, 2025.

Matt Cohen on The Young and the Restless

As Detective Burrow, Cohen joins the show as a new character. He comes to Genoa City when things are falling apart. After Chance Chancellor's shocking death, the local police department lost its strongest lead investigator. Detective Burrow is called "shady," mysterious, and someone who may not always follow the rules. He's looking into a crucial investigation, and it's already come out that he knows the sneaky Matt Clark.

As soon as Detective Burrow arrives, he is seen working on a case that affects both the Newman and Abbott families. Burrow does not work like the "hero" cops of the past who were clearly good. People have seen him taking orders from the evil Matt Clark (played by Roger Howarth), which makes characters like Nick and Sharon Newman suspicious right away.

Matt as Dr. Griffin Munro on General Hospital

Dr. Griffin Munro, played by Matt Cohen from 2016 to 2019, is the son of Duke Lavery, a criminal who has died, and Margaret Munro. Griffin, a former priest and now a neurosurgeon, came to Port Charles and became close with Anna Devane.

After giving up his priestly vows, Griffin sought to be with Ava Jerome. But their romance turned sour, and he later loved Ava's daughter, Kiki Jerome. Ryan Chamberlain killed Kiki, which was a tragic end to their relationship.

He treated personalities like Sonny Corinthos and Tracy Quartermaine during his time. Griffin quit General Hospital and left town after Kiki died. He briefly helped Lucas Jones and Mike Corbin with their medical cases in late 2019. By Christmas 2022, Griffin had moved to Portland, Oregon, and started dating Port Charles native Ellie Trout.

Matthew Cohen: Know more about the actor

Matthew Joseph Cohen was born on September 28, 1982, in Miami, Florida. He grew up in a Jewish home and was a star athlete in high school, where he played football and ran track. He was also very competitive when it came to auto racing and motocross. He graduated with honors from American Heritage School in 2001 and then went to Florida State University to study business. But it wasn't until he was in college that he found his true love for the arts when he took acting classes.

Cohen moved to LA to become an actor after graduating. He broke through when he played Aiden Dennison on South of Nowhere. He landed many film and TV roles after this role as a talented young actor. Boogeyman 2, Dark House, and Chain Letter featured him. He was a fan favorite on Supernatural as young John Winchester and Michael for several seasons.

In 2016, Cohen became Dr. Griffin Munro on General Hospital, a big deal in soap operas. He gained praise and a loyal following for playing the priest-turned-doctor. After the medical show ended in 2019, he hosted and reported for Entertainment Tonight. In 2023, he left the show after helping it win two Daytime Emmys. Cohen directs and acts in addition to hosting. He directed Exes and Supernatural.

Matt Cohen married his former co-star Mandy Musgrave in 2011. Macklin is the couple's son, and he is ten years old. Cohen has talked a lot about how proud he is of his family, especially seeing how dedicated his wife is to homeschooling their son. His grounded personal life gave him a strong base for his return to daytime TV on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.