The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from December 22 to 26, 2025

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless starts its Christmas week with emotional fallout, fractured alliances, and simmering tension that threatens to overshadow the holiday cheer. Victor’s anger toward Nikki starts a stressful week, while Chelsea once more asks Adam to make a better choice.

Meanwhile, surprising partners and new doubts add more mystery to Genoa City.

As families try to celebrate, old fights will not go away. Nick’s risky choice, Lily’s growing worries, and Victoria’s concerns about Claire create more pressure.

Amid the chaos, moments of warmth and reflection emerge, including a nostalgic Christmas Eve episode that reminds viewers of the show’s enduring legacy and the bonds that continue to define its characters.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025: Lines drawn

The week starts with Victor Newman becoming very angry after finding out Nikki is helping Jack Abbott. Feeling hurt, Victor’s anger threatens to bring back old fights within the Newman family.

Nikki’s choice puts her marriage in a difficult spot as Victor wonders who she really supports during this important time of year.

In a surprising change, Billy Abbott and Kyle Abbott find themselves working together, showing that strange partnerships can happen when things get tough.

Elsewhere, Victoria gets worried about Claire’s friendship with Holden, feeling that there might be a secret she did not see at first.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Dangerous corners

Nick Newman takes a bold and maybe dangerous step by forcing Matt to act, forgetting the risks of backing a scary person into a corner. His choice could cause long-lasting problems for him and the people he loves.

As the fight gets worse, the danger grows very fast.

Meanwhile, Lily’s fragile patience with Cane breaks when she sees him in an uncomfortable moment with Phyllis. Any improvement they made in their relationship might shatter into pieces.

On a quieter note, Tracy Abbott gives advice to Diane, sharing the special wisdom that only she has.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025: The gift of forgiveness

Christmas Eve brings a warmer feeling as the holiday spirit takes over. Even after their recent fights, Victor and Nikki remember what truly matters.

It hints that they may forgive each other and find their way back after so many years together.

Victoria and Billy put their arguments aside to celebrate the holiday and focus on family.

Jack and Diane also pause to reflect and realize how much they have to be thankful for as they count their blessings.

Thursday, December 25, 2025: A Christmas from the past

Christmas Day gives viewers a special old episode from 2010. In this famous episode, Victor Newman is visited by many ghosts, looking back at important times from his past.

The re-aired episode serves as a nice reminder of the show’s long history and the lessons learned over the years.

Fans who have watched for a long time will enjoy the emotional depth and classic themes, making it a good holiday gift while the current stories stop for a moment of thinking.

Friday, December 26, 2025: Tests and ultimatums

The drama starts again with a brand-new show as Jack immediately tries to see if Billy is still on his side, showing that the holidays did not make him any less serious.

With anger still in the air, Billy finds himself under pressure to show who he truly supports.

Michael Baldwin has to make a hard choice and asks Lauren for help, trusting her advice when it is most important.

Meanwhile, Chelsea gets tired of how things are going with Adam and gives him a final warning. Whether Adam will finally listen is not yet known, preparing the way for more trouble in the weeks coming up.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.