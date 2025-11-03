The Real Housewives of Potomac alums celebrate their first night in Nevis

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars were all having fun at their recent cast trip to Nevis. Wendy and Tia also shared some stories about their culture and some life experiences. Tia opened up about her marriage to Rob Glover.

The Nevis trip got all the more interesting as Gizelle finally confirms that she indeed has a new man in her life. After this big revelation, other co-stars started asking several questions about the mystery man. Gizelle said,

“I realized I need to be serious about my future and about a man.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Gizelle Bryant reveals about the mystery man

As the ladies were sharing all kinds of stories, Gizelle was asked about her mystery man. The Bravo star finally made a few interesting revelations as she said,

“My father — before he passed — I remember one conversation that we had. ‘Look, you got to find a man that fits like a comfortable shoe.’”

Gizelle also revealed that her daughter Grace and met him and said that he is age-appropriate. Wendy soon shared her thoughts about this new revelation, the Reasonably Shady” podcast host shares.

“And she thinks that he’s checking the boxes.”

Wendy had a rather heartfelt response after Gizelle confirmed her relationship with her mystery man; she also expressed happiness for it.

" The thing about Gizelle is she protects her heart,” Wendy says in Sunday’s upcoming episode. “That’s why as someone who knows her and now can say she is my friend, I am so happy for you because I know whether you admit it or not, you are happy.”

Gizelle, however, made it clear that her relationship with Shawn was not too serious. In fact, the Bravo star told her group that she is single.

“If I’m around anyone, these girls automatically assume this is my boyfriend and he’s gonna be my fiancé and then he’s gonna be my husband,” she shared in a confessional interview. “And actually, that’s not how life works.”

Gizelle Bryant opens up about her equation with Wendy

As Wendy shows love and happiness for Gizelle’s relationship, Gizelle admits that she was taken by surprise.

“This is very nice of Wendy to be concerned about what my future looks like,” she shares in a confessional. “OK Wendy, I think we are friends.”

Gizelle had earlier talked about Wendy’s arrest on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, where she said,

“I immediately thought, first of all, huge disappointment. Sad, right, because this is so sad for their children. Guilty or innocent, their parents were removed from their house and brought down to a police station, and charged. They have mugshots, that is, I’m sure, super scary for their children, so sad.”

Watch the episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac airing on Sundays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. Viewers can stream it the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.