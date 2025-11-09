The Great British Bake Off star Jasmine talks faith, first day, and the "ridiculously long cake" that won it all

Noel Fielding (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show crowned its 2025 winner, and medical student Jasmine from London walked away with both the trophy and viewers’ hearts.

In her first post-win interview, the 23-year-old shared how faith, family, and an almost impossible 1.2-meter-long cake helped her make history in the tent.

The Great British Baking Show: Jasmine’s "ridiculously long cake" and a hidden trophy

The 16th season of The Great British Baking Show concluded with Jasmine triumphing over fellow finalists Tom and Aaron after a tense finale that tested every skill the bakers had honed across 10 weeks and 30 challenges.

Reflecting on her victory, Jasmine said,

"Oh my goodness, I am just so overjoyed! When I was in the middle of exams and trying to bake while I was trying to learn, it’s been so much. But I have done it and I am just so unbelievably happy and to have done it with such an awesome group of people."

In the final, Jasmine’s showstopper was unlike anything seen before on The Great British Baking Show — a 1.2-meter-long cake that had to be baked, assembled, and decorated within four and a half hours.

"For my final Showstopper, I made one ridiculously long cake. I didn’t think baking 1.2m worth of cake was humanly possible. Especially not in 4h30!" she said. "Covering that much cake in decorations was definitely a challenge, but I actually loved the creative process of designing my showstopper cake for the final."

When her victory was announced, Jasmine said the moment was surreal:

"When it was announced that I won, Aaron instantly picked me up and spun me around. My friends and family then ran over and completely surrounded me. This felt like such a testament to my whole Bake Off journey."

As for her trophy, she revealed,

"The trophy has been in the bottom of my pyjama drawer, hidden at the back amongst the sports clothes. I will probably use it straight away and christen it by making a cake. It might not be as big as my final Showstopper!"

Faith, friendship, and first impressions in the tent on The Great British Baking Show

Throughout the competition, Jasmine said her faith was what grounded her during the most stressful weeks.

"My Christian faith was central for me throughout my whole Bake Off journey," she explained. "I feel so blessed to have been given the opportunity to do something as amazing as the Bake Off. I really could not have done it in my own strength. I think I prayed more during the competition than I have ever before in my life."

She continued, "When I felt stressed, exhausted or inadequate, I would pause, and send up a quick prayer. I feel that I was grounded by God and given such peace during the whole process. Miraculously I somehow simultaneously got through my medical exams and Bake Off… not in my own strength!"

Her first day in the tent was equally unforgettable.

"The tent was a lot smaller than I had imagined," she recalled. "I remember how nervous I felt walking to my bench for the first time. I was really happy that I was in the middle; I felt like I had a safety net of other bakers around me."

She laughed when recalling her first conversation with host Noel Fielding on The Great British Baking Show:

"My first conversation with Noel, we did not speak above a whisper. I think I felt that if I spoke out loud, I’d wake up from my dream."

From Edinburgh to London and beyond

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Jasmine now lives in London, where she’s completing her medical degree.

She learned to bake from her mother and aunts and has fond memories of "batch baking for big family get-togethers during holidays in the Scottish Highlands."

She said,

"I hope that in winning Bake Off, I have made my friends, family, and Scotland proud. I miss being in Scotland a lot; I grew up in Edinburgh and it’s a big part of my heritage."

Away from baking, Jasmine enjoys sea swimming, running half-marathons, and playing hockey for her university team — though she jokes that keeping her Bake Off win a secret from her classmates was almost as hard as the show itself.

"Keeping the secret from the other medical students was really difficult at the time of filming. No one could understand why I kept disappearing off," she said.

