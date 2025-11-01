The Great British Baking Show applications are open: Here’s how to apply for the next season

The Great British Baking Show (Image via Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show next 2026 series applications have opened and the show is looking for the next batch of talented yet amateur home bakers across the UK to compete in challenges in the white tent.

All individuals16 years of age or older from the UK with a love for baking are free to apply by visiting www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk and filling all the details while reading the guidelines, terms and conditions thoroughly. However, the applications close on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm.

The Great British Baking Show 2026 hopes to find passionate amateur bakers who are ready to navigate challenges in bread, biscuits, pastry and beyond showcasing their love for baking in one of Britain’s most popular television competitions.

The Great British Baking Show team states:

Are you a bread head, whisk wizard, or cake king? If you — or someone you know — is a Star Baker in the making, we want to hear from you! This could be your chance to bake in the iconic white tent……and who knows — maybe that next Hollywood Handshake could be yours!

Eligibility Criteria: Who can apply for being a baker in The Great British Baking Show 2026?