Who became the Star Baker during Dessert Week of The Great British Baking Show?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from The Great British Baking Show (Image via Getty)

After a stressful Meringue Week, The Great British Baking Show season 16 returned with a new challenge for the five remaining bakers.

It saw the contestants take on Dessert Week, in the October 24 episode.

Jasmine's performance stood out from the rest as she received the title of Star Baker.

This was the fourth time she finished at the top of the leaderboard.



“Star Baker just felt so out of the realm of possibility for this week, and I honestly cannot believe it," Jasmine expressed while reflecting on her feat.



Toby, Tom, and Aaron also made their way to the next stage of the contest.. However, Iain fell short and was eliminated.

The Great British Baking Show star Jasmine earns her fourth Star Baker title







Jasmine's performance throughout Dessert Week was quite impressive.

.In the first stage, called the Signature round, the bakers had to present the judges with their versions of a Basque-style cheesecake.

Jasmine decided to use her favorite flavors and create a unique and delicious lime cheesecake with passion fruit, mascarpone, cream, and mangoes.



“These are my favorite summer flavors, and when it’s 30 degrees outside, all I want is mango and passion fruit. Makes me feel I’m somewhere exotic,” Jasmine said while sharing her experience.



The Great British Baking Show contestant was able to deliver the cheesecake she promised the judges, making it a moment to remember.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood appreciated the ornate decorations and the brown color of the cheesecake.

However, what they liked more was the taste and the texture and the overall feel of the dish.



“I think you’ve done a great job with that because it’s quite cooling as well with the passion fruit. The cream is delicious, and it works well with the interior. Overall, very nice,” Paul expressed, while commenting on the dish.



Despite the strong start, Jasmine went off track in the following round.

For the second challenge, the bakers had to create gluten-free sponges, and Jasmine’s was not quite up to the mark.

While tasting the sponge, both Prue and Paul pointed out with a tone of criticism that it was under-steamed and “soggy.”

Although they liked the flavor and the presentation, Prue wanted the syrup to be thicker.

As a result, Jasmine was given the fourth spot among the five bakers, as Paul pointed out that the “big issue” was the dampness of the sponge.

In the concluding round, the contestants had to make a free-standing trifle.

Jasmine did not want to risk her position in the competition at any cost. Therefore, she decided to give her best efforts.

She baked a strawberry and lemon trifle with layers of limoncello-soaked sponge, strawberry jelly, and vanilla bavarois.

As Jasmine walked to the judges' table, Paul pointed out enthusiastically that the presentation of the trifle looked "pretty solid."



“You’ve basically made a huge Victoria sandwich. More like a cake, but it’s a trifle, which is crazy,” he added, while commenting on the food items.



As Prue ate spoonfuls of the sponge, she expressed joyfully that it was "absolutely delicious."

The other elements of the cake were also noteworthy, as Paul was quick to compliment how well the jelly was set. It was neither too watery nor too hard. It was just "moist" enough.

Both Prue and Paul admitted that they could continue eating the cake because of how delicious it was.

They commended her for doing a “fantastic job” and ultimately named her the Star Baker of Dessert Week.

