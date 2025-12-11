What is NCIS: Origins fame Mark Harmon's net worth? Everything you need to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Mark Harmon attends a conversation of his and Leon Carroll Jr.'s new book "Ghosts Of Honolulu" at 92nd Street Y on November 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NCIS: Origins brings Leroy Jethro Gibbs back into the spotlight. Mark Harmon, the actor who played the beloved agent for 19 seasons on the original NCIS series, will be there.

As he is still connected to the franchise, people are once again interested in the man behind the badge. Mark Harmon is a long-time actor who has been in movies and TV shows for decades.



According to celebritynetworth.com, the celebrated American actor and producer, Mark Harmon, has an impressive net worth of $120 million. At the peak of his career on NCIS, his salary was reported to be a remarkable $525,000 per episode.

Exploring NCIS: Origins' Guest Star Mark Harmon's Total Net Worth

Mark Harmon is worth $120 million, and in addition to his acting roles, he produces TV shows and gets NCIS royalties. When he was paid the most on NCIS, he made about $12.6 million for a season with 24 episodes. He always made over $20 million a year with his producer's share. Harmon and his wife, actress Pam Dawber, have made smart investments in expensive Los Angeles-area homes as per Celebrity Net Worth.



Brentwood Mansion: For more than two decades, the couple's main home has been a mansion in the fancy Los Angeles Brentwood neighborhood. Today, this large piece of land is thought to be worth more than $15 million.



Malibu Hilltop Home: In 1998, they acquired a hilltop home in Malibu with sweeping ocean views for $610,000. This property has appreciated significantly and is now likely worth between $10–12 million.



Mandeville Canyon Sale: Harmon and Dawber bought a house in the Mandeville Canyon area for four million dollars in the late 1980s. After a big remodel, they sold it to director and producer Barry Levinson in 1990 for an impressive $7.9 million profit.

Mark Harmon: Everything to Know about the Actor’s Career

He was born in Burbank, California, on September 2, 1951, to Heisman Trophy-winning football player Tom Harmon and actress Elyse Knox. Early 1970s UCLA quarterback Harmon won the National Football Foundation Award for All-Round Excellence. Despite not being drafted in the 1974 NFL draft, he considered football before becoming an actor.

After graduating with a B.A. in Communications, Harmon worked as a merchandising director before acting. He made his mid-1970s debut on Ozzie's Girls and Adam-12. His 1977 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years was a career highlight.

Harmon's 1980s soap opera role on Flamingo Road brought him more fame. He became famous for playing Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere from 1983 to 1986. His character's HIV-related departure was a major TV event. He played Ted Bundy in The Deliberate Stranger in 1986, earning People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive award.

Harmon's career took off in 2003 when he played NCIS lead Leroy Jethro Gibbs. His first appearance was as a JAG guest. Harmon became famous worldwide after the show became one of the longest-running scripted US primetime series. He led the show until Season 19's 2021 end. He also became NCIS and spin-off producer and executive producer. Showwork earned him six People's Choice Awards nominations.

Harmon narrates and executive produces NCIS: Origins after leaving the main NCIS series. Austin Stowell plays Agent Gibbs, who is shaped in the show. Harmon's return as the older Gibbs in a crossover episode linked the two timelines by recalling his retirement in Alaska. Harmon's cameo in "Funny How Time Slips Away," was a highlight for NCIS: Origins fans. NCIS: Origins allows Harmon to remain connected to the character without the daily demands of a lead role that prompted his departure.



About his role in NCIS: Origins, Gibbs told People, on November 12, 2025,

"Lately, I've been thinking a lot about those early days, back when I was still cutting my teeth. Over the years, the outside changes. But inside, you still feel all the same things. You'll see."

NCIS: Origins episodes are available to stream on CBS.