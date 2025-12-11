The true story behind the Annastasia Hester case on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via Prime Video)

On June 10, 2016, Annastasia Hester, a devoted single mother from Gresham, Oregon, made a desperate 911 call from her apartment. Bleeding from over 60 stab wounds, she whispered to the dispatcher, "Someone tried to kill me," before succumbing to her injuries at a nearby hospital.

What began as a routine night turned into a scene of unimaginable violence, with bloodstains marking a fierce struggle across her bedroom and living room. The attack, which investigators later linked to a bitter custody dispute over her young daughter, exposed deep family tensions and hidden motives.

Annastasia, known for her kindness and love of gaming, had recently won full custody of her child, a victory that strained her relationship with her ex-husband and his new wife. This case is explored in the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled The Undoing.

The episode aired on December 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Oxygen. Viewers can stream it on the Oxygen app, Peacock, or NBCNews.com for a detailed look at the evidence, interviews with detectives, and the path to justice.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: The night of Annastasia Hester’s murder

Annastasia Hester lived alone with her four-year-old daughter in a ground-floor apartment on Southwest Eastman Parkway in Gresham, Oregon. On June 9, 2016, she dropped her daughter off with family for the night and returned home around 11:00 p.m. Neighbors would later report screams and thuds from her unit starting around 11:15 p.m., continuing on and off for hours.

The next morning, at 2:59 a.m., Annastasia Hester called 911, her voice weak as she described a stabbing attack that had just occurred. She stayed on the line as she guided responders to her door, unlocked and ajar.

When police arrived, minutes later, they found the apartment in disarray. An air conditioning unit dangled precariously from a bedroom window, with a cinder block nearby, evidence of forced entry. There were three bloody knives found, all of which were scattered inside, including a pocket knife and two from a butcher’s block in Annastasia Hester's kitchen.

The blood splatter evidence indicated that Annastasia Hester was initially assaulted in her bed and then managed to make her way towards her front entrance when she was assaulted yet again, as per Oxygen.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital; however, due to her wounds that were as deep as eight inches, she did not survive. Annastasia's death was classified as a homicide due to her multiple stab wounds that targeted her internal organs by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation unfolds

The investigation was headed by Gresham Police Detective Aaron Turnage, with assistance from the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team. The important evidence found in the crime scene was a bloody footwear impression on the floor, which, analyzed by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, matched women's footwear in terms of size and tread characteristics.

The purchasing records of the exact style of footwear used in the crime, in 2015, using a store account traceable to a suspect, were found. Another important piece of evidence was obtained from security cameras in the apartment complex, showing the arrival and departure of a vehicle that belonged to Annastasia's former husband, Matthew Hester, at 2:30 a.m.

Forensic analysis was done on DNA evidence found in knife blocks and other areas, with blood evidence showing that the assault occurred from her bedroom all the way to her entryway. Information from their neighbors about continuous noise issues helped set a timeline, dismissing a robbery that occurred quickly.

The investigation involved Annastasia Hester’s connections, and she had won a case in May 2016 over Matthew, gaining all her rights as a mother, with Matthew being asked to pay over $42,000 in back child support and attorneys’ fees, according to OregonLive.

Matthew and his second wife, Angela McCraw-Hester, who lived together in Portland, became persons of interest. Their alibi of staying home gaming with children crumbled under scrutiny, as phone records and footage placed them near the scene. The investigation stretched over a year, building a case on physical evidence rather than initial suspicions.

Suspects and motives

Attention turned to Matthew Hester, 35, and Angela McCraw-Hester, 34, amidst increasing conflicts between family members. Annastasia and Matthew were married in 2008, meeting in a gaming store, and brought a daughter into the world in 2011.

The couple parted ways in 2012, with Annastasia taking complete custody of their daughter due to Matthew's unreliability and cheating troubles, as per Oxygen. In 2014, Matthew was married to Angela, a mother of two, and lived with her.

This further fueled their anger; Matthew pushed for increased access to his child, but Annastasia Hester's family claimed harassment, with untrue allegations of her being an unfit mother. Evidence linked Angela to the crime: DNA from the knife block, boot print, and video of their vehicle at the complex.

Matthew has since confessed that Angela came in with blood on her that night, which he cleaned with her clothes, fearing involvement in the crime themselves, according to NBC News. The reasons were related to their loss of custody and economic hardship, but neither of their insured individuals would benefit from an insurance claim.

Annastasia’s policies were set to pay $100,000 to her parents. Interviews painted Annastasia Hester as a stable, loving mother who worked steadily, contrasting with the Hesters' strained life. Detectives uncovered Matthew's post-murder inquiries about the policy, adding to suspicions.

The couple's denial of any role gave way under mounting forensics, leading to Angela's arrest on November 15, 2017, by U.S. Marshals.

Trial and aftermath

Angela McCraw-Hester was charged with Aggravated Murder and Burglary. Angela pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder in November 2020, accepting that she broke in unlawfully and killed Annastasia Hester during this break-in, as per the Multnomah County District Attorney.

On November 16, 2020, Circuit Judge Nan G. Travieso sentenced her to a life prison term, with a parole range of 25 years. Prosecutors David Hannon and Brian Davidson pointed out that over 60 injuries were found in that dark attack.

A victim impact statement was also given by her brother, Nathaniel Holmes, with his lawyer. Matthew was arrested in 2019 for conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation, and hindering prosecution in Idaho. He pleaded guilty to solicitation and hindering in August 2021, receiving a 56-month prison term with release expected in March 2023, as per Oxygen.

The couple went their separate ways in jail. Annastasia's daughter was moved in with grandparents, and Angela's children were put in foster care. Cooperation between agencies, from Gresham Police to state laboratories, was highlighted in earning a conviction.

Families involved continue healing, with advocacy groups like the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center supporting survivors.

