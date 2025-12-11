Who plays Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Actress Andy Allo who plays Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation )

NBC Network and Peacock’s Chicago Fire first premiered its season 1 on October 16, 2012, and was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, who are the showrunners.

The show has been critically acclaimed and has been successfully running for over a decade now, and is currently on its 14th season.

The central plot arc and storyline of the show focus on the lives of the firefighter squad members of the Chicago Firehouse 51, and how they balance their dangerous professional lives saving the lives of common citizens and taking care of emergency situations with their busy personal lives.

On Chicago Fire, Wendy Seager’s character was played by the veteran actress Andy Allo. She has been a part of almost a total of 12 episodes on the show, and Wendy’s character was a lieutenant who used to work for the Chicago Fire Department and oversaw the Office of Fire Investigation.

In all the episodes in which she starred, she was shown working closely with Kelly Severide from the Chicago Firehouse 51. Andy, who is a 36-year-old actress, grew up in Africa and attributes her upbringing to her ability to seamlessly mould herself into diverse roles. In addition to being an actress, she is also a musician who has worked with the artist Prince, who passed away in 2016.

Details explored on Andy Allo, the actress who played the character of Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire, her role

On NBC Network and Peacock’s Chicago Fire, actress Andy Allo joined the cast, crew, and production of the American procedural drama series in 2019, when season 8 of the show aired.

Her first appearance was in season 8, episode 1, which was titled ‘Welcome to Crazytown’. Allo’s character Wendy’s role on the show focused on her having to solve complex arson cases, and her storyline evolved as she continued to be partnered with Kelly Severide from the Chicago Firehouse 51 after both of them were assigned to the Office of Fire Investigation at the Chicago Fire Department.

Andy Allo’s acting on the show got her critical acclaim for her honest and humble portrayal of a complex character. She appeared on the show for the last time on season 11, episode 16 titled ‘Acting Up’, which aired in March 2023.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Allo shared that she looks forward to getting an opportunity to come back to her role on Chicago Fire. She said,

“I love that show. I loved playing an investigator. It's a different role than I've ever played in anything, so I'm ready. You can call me, guys. I'm available now”.

In addition to being an actress working on TV shows, Andy Allo is also an active singer and guitarist.

She had also been invited by the musician Prince to join his band, New Power Generation. She worked with him, closing and touring on shows as well, till he passed away in 2016.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Allo also answered how her unconventional upbringing was a huge source of her characteristics and said,

“Growing up in Africa gave me the ability to see things from so many different angles. It also began my training as a chameleon, to be able to absorb different customs and have an appreciation for them”.

