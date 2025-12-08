What role did Guy Burnet play on Chicago Fire? Character details explored

Guy Burnet attends UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Everything to know about the role Guy Burnet played in the Chicago Fire

Grant Smith was the ex-husband of the main character, Stella Kidd and a musician who appeared multiple times and was often unstable. Guy Burnet played Grant Smith. In Chicago Fire, Season 4, the character's arc began and continued into Season 5. This caused Stella a lot of personal trouble.

Grant Smith was a musician who was shown to be troubled and dependent. His addiction and mental health issues were very important to his plotline. In Season 4, he came back into Stella's life mostly because he needed her help and support to deal with his problems. This dependency caused problems, especially since Stella was starting to get close to her coworker, Kelly Severide.

Due to Grant's erratic behavior and persistent reliance on Stella, there's a certain tension that gets escalated. His role served as a major source of conflict, threatening to derail Stella’s new relationship with Severide. The storyline reached a critical point when Grant's instability and troubles forced Stella to confront their past and his current dangerous situation.

Grant's mental illness and addiction changed the conflict radically. He was placed on psychiatric hold after the fourth season. This brief removal did not end the drama. In Season 5, Grant escaped the hold and tried to rejoin Stella. It increased the risk and drama for her and Severide. The latter was unofficially dating her. Stella resolved her volatile relationship with her ex-husband, ending the drama.

About the Actor, Guy Burnet

Guy Burnet is a talented actor who was born in England on August 8. He is known for his work on TV and in movies. He has a lot of other acting credits besides Chicago Fire. He was in a lot of well-known TV shows, like Hollyoaks, Ray Donovan, Hand of God, Counterpart, and The Feed, where he played Tom Hatfield.

Burnet has been in the famous movie Oppenheimer (2023), where he played George C. Eltenton. He was also in the western thriller Dead for a Dollar (2022), the musical comedy Pitch Perfect 3, and the psychological thriller Jacob's Ladder.

Before he became an actor, Burnet wanted to be a professional football player and went to Queens Park Rangers Football School. He is also good at MMA and amateur boxing. Burnet is also known for his work in theater, with performances in London and New York. He got great reviews for his role in "Murder in the First."

In Chicago Fire, Guy Burnet's character Grant Smith was very important because he used Stella Kidd's bad past to make things worse. Stella's character had a lot of problems with addiction and instability, which made her more interesting. These problems also helped her get ready for her future relationship with Kelly Severide.

