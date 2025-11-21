Where was Chicago Fire filmed? All filming locations revealed

Chicago Fire is filmed in streets of the city and Engine 18 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC]

NBC’s Chicago Fire, the procedural drama that is part of the One Chicago franchise, has been airing since October 2012. It has completed its 13 seasons and is currently taking a mid-season break from its fourteenth season. Staying close to its title, the show is filmed in various parts in and around Chicago, which includes ALS Engine 18 and Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

As fans already know, Chicago Fire presents the personal and professional lives of fictional firefighters of Chicago. The show has its main office, named Firehouse 51, the fictional fire department. It includes Rescue Squad 3, Truck 81 and Ambulance 61. The department includes first responders and paramedics, and works in close collaboration with the Chicago Police Department. Incidentally, the series has a spinoff in Chicago P.D.

The current season of Chicago Fire premiered on October 1, 2025. The ongoing storyline focuses on Severide’s role as he takes on the additional responsibility of heading the department during Chief Pascal’s absence. Meanwhile, the latter discovered funding-related issues and decided to work towards it. The fall finale presented Severide and Van Meter inside a building while an assailant set fire to the structure.

Chicago Fire: All locations used for filming

Engine 18, 1360 South Blue Island Avenue, Maxwell Street

The original Chicago Fire Department’s Engine 18, the inspiration for the series, is housed at this location. Besides ALS Engine 18, the department also has ALS Ambulance 65, 6-4-16 (High-Rise Response Unit), 2-1-21 (1st District Chief) and 2-2-1 (Deputy District Chief – 1st District).

This is an operational firehouse located in the Near West Side of the windy city. As such, the production team adjusts the working space and the timings to film relevant parts.

Lottie’s Pub, 1924 West Cortland Street, Bucktown

All One Chicago shows, including Chicago Fire, show a pub for the characters to relax and unwind post-work. Popularly known as Molly’s Bar, the place is presumably owned by Mouch and Hermann, alongside Trudy Platt of Chicago P.D.

While the exterior of the pub was a filming location during the first few seasons, it affected the business of the place. As such, it is discontinued. Currently, Molly’s Bar is filmed within decorated sets of Cinespace Studios to represent the outside and inside of the pub.

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios

The interiors of Firehouse 51, Molly’s Bar and many other interior spaces shown on Chicago Fire are shot within the studio. Sets have been created for active filming. Currently, the exterior of Molly’s Bar is also recreated within the studio set. Incidentally, the set for Engine 51 is kept true to the original Engine 18 of the city’s Fire Department. As such, the sets represent single-storied buildings for the fictional Engine 51.

Other locations used to shoot Chicago Fire episodes

Many of the episodes of the series have the first responders out on the streets of Chicago. As such, the filming often goes to the lanes of the windy city. That includes Chicago Fire Academy, Millennium Park, Navy Pier, The Bean, Chicago’s lakeshore, North Avenue Beach and more.

Some examples include Tank it Easy fish store for Casey and Brett’s season 12 wedding and the Chicago skyline from the North Avenue Beach. Some other memorable scenes and shots are the aerial view of the Magnificent Mile and the Chicago River.

Additional details about Chicago Fire locations

The production team takes into account various parameters including the plot while filming on a location as per Chicago Fire co-executive producer Demetra Diamantopoulos. While speaking with NBC Insider in 2024, Diamantopoulos reaffirmed that a storyline about the affluent takes the filming team to The Gold Coast or Lincoln Park. However, if characters are from a more moderate background, the production crew may select Bridgeport or Pilsen.

Diamantopoulos pointed out that the crew often plans filming locations based on the characters, the needed architecture and other logistics, including the number of locales found near each other. That way they do not lose time commuting from one location to another.

Incidentally, retired firefighter and Chicago artist, Lee J Kowalski’s oil paintings on fire scenes have been used in many episodes.

Catch the various locations of the windy city on the upcoming episodes of Chicago Fire, which will resume airing on NBC on January 7, 2026. Meanwhile, stream the previous episodes on Peacock.