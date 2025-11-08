"Tom was robbed!!": The Great British Baking Show fans divided over Jasmine's victory

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from The Great British Baking Show (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show season 16 finale, which aired on Netflix on November 7, 2025, saw three bakers – Tom Arden, Aaron Mountford-Myles, and Jasmine Mitchell – compete for the coveted cake plate trophy.

After a tense day in the tent, Jasmine was crowned the winner of the show. According to judge Paul Hollywood, Jasmine was one of the best bakers to be on the show in “quite a while.”

To get to the finish line, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenged the three finalists to present them with a British iced finger bun in the signature round, a tower of madeleines in the technical round, and a 1.2-meter-long cake in the showstopper round.

While each baker hoped to walk away as the contest’s winner after weeks of learning in the tent, it was Jasmine who triumphed.

After being named the winner of season 16, Jasmine said:

“When I was in the middle of exams and trying to bake while I was trying to learn, it’s been so much. But I have done it and I am just so unbelievably happy and to have done it with such an awesome group of people.”

However, fans of the show were divided over the outcome. While some appreciated Jasmine’s victory, others felt Tom deserved to win the title more than she did.

Consequently, netizens flocked to X to express their thoughts.

“I’m sorry but Tom was robbed!! Love Jasmine & has been amazing & would have been my winner but on the day she was a clear 2nd!! What’s the point in having a final if you’re basing the win on past bakes?!” a netizen commented.

Many fans of The Great British Baking Show agreed with Jasmine winning the cooking show.

“Jasmine winning makes the most sense. Was it a predictable win? Yes. But she easily the most talented and consistent contestant. It was well deserved,” a fan wrote.

“She has racked up 5 Star Baker honours across the series, but now she's picked up the ultimate accolade. A massive congratulations to Jasmine, the Great @BritishBakeOff GRAND CHAMPION 2025!!” another one commented.

“Nah you can all be quiet about the whole series being predictable because Jasmine won. If the outcome was that obvious then she clearly deserved it,” an X user reacted.

However, other fans believed otherwise, feeling Tom was “robbed.”

“Tom was robbed I’m afraid, Jasmine is obviously a great baker BUT Tom clearly won this week and as Paul said, it’s all about who turns up on the day and that was most definitely Tom! Well done Jasmine though,” a person wrote.

“I loved Jasmine throughout, however I think Tom has been robbed. He was the best overall in the final, which is what the decision is meant to be based on, not over the weeks,” another netizen commented.

“best signature: jasmine technical winner: tom showstopper standout: tom Tom has been robbed of a win, clear favouritism towards jasmine has ruined this series,” a fan posted.

The Great British Baking Show season 16 winner Jasmine reflects on her victory

While speaking to Channel 4, Jasmine reflected on her win, saying that it felt like “such a testament” to her entire journey on the show.

She added that she felt “very blessed” to have been encouraged and supported by everyone in the competition.

Looking back on her finale dishes, she mentioned that she made “one ridiculously long cake” for her final showstopper.

Although she did not think it would be possible to create a 1.2-meter-long cake, she enjoyed the creative process of decorating it.

Jasmine further shared that the trophy was kept hidden in her “pyjama drawer,” which she now planned to use to make a cake.

“I am so grateful for everyone around me who carried me through the process especially my boyfriend Theo, my housemates, my family and everyone at our church who unknowingly ate my practice bakes,” she said.

When asked about her future in the baking world, Jasmine seemed unsure, but she knew she wanted to write a recipe book.

Stay tuned for more updates.