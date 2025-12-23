How has Taylor Swift bonded with Jason Kelce's four kids? Former NFL player weighs in

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Jason Kelce, ESPN analyst, looks on before the New York Jets play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce spoke candidly about his admiration for Taylor Swift, highlighting the singer's special bond with his family. Lately, in an interview with WSJ Magazine that came out Dec. 22, the ex-NFL player, 38, shared quiet thoughts on her role in their family. Jason described Taylor as a wonderful 'aunt' figure to his four children.

Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift, family, and his wedding antics

Jason Kelce opened up about the balance he maintains between family dynamics and business inspiration when it comes to his brother Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift. He watches Taylor Swift from a relative's view first - someone who'll soon become his sister-in-law and aunt to his children. He said (via People):

"We try to leave that relationship where it should be, there..."

Still, her grip on music catalog, tour planning, album drops and entrepreneurial pursuits impressed him. Jason states in the same interview that kind of long-term thinking shows up now in his own moves, like teaming up with a hot sauce brand from New Jersey.

Jason further said:

"I just enjoy her being my brother's soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids… but watching her operate, watching her savviness in getting her entire music catalogue back, watching how she has toured the globe while also writing an entire new album, the level at which she takes control over a lot of different aspects but also allowing people to be experts in their own right, I think that a lot of that stuff is fun to watch..."

He continued:

"I've taken my shirts off at weddings... I've broken things. I dropped one of my buddy's bridesmaids on her head. It's gone south at a couple of weddings... Somehow I keep getting invited back to people's weddings... I'm a good time, usually. But since being with [my wife] Kylie, it's been much more tame..."

Offstage, away from meetings, people know Jason for dancing hard at weddings. Might happen again, depending on where Travis says "I do." Decisions like that stay private, though. For now, he keeps cheering from the sidelines.

