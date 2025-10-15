Did Jason Kelce slam Bad Bunny critics over Super Bowl performance? Viral claim debunked as comment sparks outrage

Jason Kelce said on social media that he does not comment on certain matters (Image via Getty)

Jason Kelce has been trending after a comment reportedly made by him went viral on different platforms. The statement is linked to Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl next year, which has received different responses from various popular faces.

The former football center’s words are being shared through social media, where he criticized everyone who was speaking against the rapper’s appearance at the event, as he said:

“If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future.”

Notably, this is not true, and X (formerly Twitter) has clarified the same with a community note. The online platform said that the quote is unverified, and it was originally shared by a page active under the username @smc429 on October 12, 2025.

Moreover, Jason Kelce also responded to the rumor that emerged about his comment on Bad Bunny through a post on X on Wednesday, October 15. The New Heights co-host wrote that he never comments on such matters, adding that it is important for him to address such cases. Before Kelce replied, his comment received backlash from a lot of people.

Kelce said that he is well aware of multiple accounts sharing fake quotes by linking them to him, and continued:

“I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real.”

New petition started for the replacement of Bad Bunny at the upcoming Super Bowl

The singer’s performance at the event was confirmed last month. However, the decision of the NFL has received criticism for multiple reasons, including some expressing concern over the fact that it might turn into a show to express opinion on a certain political problem, as per the New York Post.

The outlet stated that a petition has been launched to bring country music star George Strait instead of Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The petition was started on Change.org earlier this month and has received thousands of signatures.

The petition reads that George Strait is a symbol of “unity, tradition, and the timeless American music” that needs to be a part of the upcoming event. It also addressed the reasons why Benito should not be allowed to perform, as it reads:

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

As of this writing, Benito has not responded to the petition or the criticism that has emerged due to his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.