Did Melissa Gorga boycott Bad Bunny in honor of Charlie Kirk? Viral NFL Super Bowl comment claim debunked

Melissa Gorga has not responded to the online rumors until now (Image via Getty)

Rumors of Melissa Gorga seeking a boycott of the Super Bowl halftime show due to Bad Bunny being allowed to perform have been trending for some time. Notably, the claims were made in a Facebook post by The Real Housewives of New Jersey Update shared on October 14, 2025, which included a link to a report by 247 USA News.

The outlet stated that Gorga shared a statement, where she said that the NFL prefers to follow “clicks and controversy.”

The television personality reportedly expressed her opinion on the NFL by saying:



“I’m an American - I’d rather support something All-American than be part of the NFL’s circus.”



Apart from that, Melissa even claimed that she would prefer to participate in an event called “All-American Celebration”, organized by Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

She additionally described the Super Bowl as a PR stunt.

Meanwhile, the report of Melissa’s comments is false as she has not spoken on anything related to the NFL or Bad Bunny’s performance on any platform.

Apart from this, Gorga has not shared her response to the rumor that is creating headlines on social media.

On the other hand, the Facebook post was also flooded with multiple reactions, with thousands of comments responding to the words allegedly said by Gorga without looking at the truth behind the same.

However, a few people also clarified that this was clickbait news.

Bad Bunny created headlines earlier this month after his appearance on SNL







On October 4, 2025, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native was featured in an episode of Saturday Night Live. According to USA Today, he started by expressing happiness at being able to return to the popular show after a long time.

The rapper and singer eventually started referring to the latest reports of his Super Bowl performance. He even thanked all those who have supported his music over the years.

The monologue eventually grabbed a lot of attention when Bad Bunny stopped speaking in English and jokingly said in Spanish:



“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”



The Cassandro star’s words received a lot of negative responses on different platforms as he addressed the “Latinos and Latinas” working in the US and stated:



“It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a won for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”



Bad Bunny’s appearance at the Super Bowl was confirmed last month. According to the New York Post, the announcement was made at the San Francisco-based Levi’s Stadium.

The artist revealed the news from his side as he shared a video on social media.

Meanwhile, the record producer’s latest album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos came out in January this year and reached on top of the Billboard charts.

Apart from this, he has appeared in two films, Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing.