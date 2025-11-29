Sun’s far-side region intensifies as multiple M-class flares occur

The Sun In H-Alpha (Image via Getty)

The Sun’s far-side region has intensified as it rotated into view, producing multiple M-class flares.

EarthSky​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reported that the active region, which has been officially numbered AR4294, displayed high solar activity as it was becoming partially visible on the Earth-facing side.

Within the 24 hour period from 11 UTC on November 28 to 11 UTC on November 29, AR4294 produced three M-class flares and a multitude of C-class flares.

The M5.9, a flare of the maximal kind that led to an R2 moderate radio blackout over the Pacific Ocean, was the one that happened at 22:22 UTC on November 28.

As a result, this is a sign of AR4294 to the visible solar disk, indicating an increase in flare ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌potential.

Intense solar activity from the far-side Region AR4294 generates multiple M-class flares

Flare activity details

Within​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 24 hours, the Sun emitted 13 flares, which also included three M-class and ten C-class flares. AR4294 was the flare producer with most of the flares, i.e., 12 of the 13.

In addition to the M5.9 flare, AR4294 produced two M1.6 flares on November 29.

The first M1.6 flare at 00:02 UTC led to an R1 minor radio blackout over the Pacific Ocean, while the second at 04:20 UTC resulted in an R1 blackout over northwestern Australia.

The C-class flares were as follows: C5.1 at 13:45 UTC, C4.3 at 16:24 UTC, C5.1 at 16:46 UTC, C5.4 at 18:28 UTC, C5.3 at 18:56 UTC, and C4.9 at 23:42 UTC on November ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌28.

On November 29, AR4294 produced C9.0 at 01:45 UTC and C6.4 at 07:10 UTC. These flare events demonstrate the sustained high activity of AR4294 as it rotates onto the Earth-facing side of the Sun.

Sunspot regions and magnetic complexity

Six numbered active regions were visible on the solar disk. AR4294’s configuration shifted to beta-gamma complexity, increasing its flare potential.

The other active regions maintained simpler alpha or beta classifications and remained flare-quiet.

A new area in the northeast, now numbered AR4294, has emerged with a beta configuration, and further assessment of its magnetic complexity will be possible as it rotates further onto the disk.

Coronal mass ejections associated with AR4294’s M- and C-class flares are being monitored to determine any Earth-directed components.

As of the latest coronagraph imagery, no clear Earth-directed CMEs have been detected.

Solar wind and geomagnetic conditions

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ November 29, the solar wind speeds dropped gradually from 650 km/s to 613 km/s at 10 UTC.

The interplanetary magnetic field was on average 6.2 nT, and the Bz component kept changing direction from north to south, with the southward dips being around –5 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌nT.

At 10 UTC, the Bz component remained southward, a configuration favorable for auroral visibility. Earth’s magnetic field stayed unsettled to active, with a Kp index around 4 during the observation period.

No G1 geomagnetic storm levels were reached. Solar wind density showed minor fluctuations but remained within typical background levels.

Sun–Earth forecast

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ AR4294 moves into view, forecasts point to low to moderate flare activities with a 40% probability for M-class flares and a 5% probability for X-class flares.

The geomagnetic situation should stay active on November 29 with the Kp index around 4. The solar wind speeds are expected to lessen to about 550–600 km/s.

Particles of light from the sun could be seen in cities like Anchorage, Reykjavik, Oslo, and northern Scotland if the weather is clear.

On November 30, the geomagnetic levels are expected to be quiet to unsettled (Kp 1–3), with slight disturbances possible.

Quiet conditions will mostly be the case on December 1 (Kp 1–2), with the aurora being a natural light phenomenon that can only be seen in high-latitude regions such as northern Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, and northern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Scandinavia.

Stay tuned for more updates.