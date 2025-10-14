Is George Strait a Trump supporter? Petition to replace Bad Bunny at NFL Super Bowl receives more than 4,000 signatures amid MAGA outrage

Petition launched for NFL to replace Bad Bunny with country star George Strait as the headliner. (Image via Instagram/@badbunnypr, @georgestrait)

A petition has been started for the NFL to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait as the headliner for its Super Bowl LX halftime show. Since the National Football League announced Bad Bunny's appearance at the event in September, conservatives have objected to the decision.

Bad Bunny's socio-political stances, including his prevalent support for the LGBTQ community as well as his Puerto Rican origin, are one of the reasons conservatives do not want him on the NFL stage. The singer's public opposition to the US President, Donald Trump, is another reason MAGA supporters are against Bad Bunny's performance.

While it is not publicly disclosed if country musician George Strait is a supporter of Trump, an individual named Kar Shell started a petition on Change.org on Monday, titled, "Replace Bad Bunny with George Strait for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show".

George Strait doing a lil Trump Dance in Vegas 🇺🇸🔥 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/v3pMoOvDEz — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) December 8, 2024

Strait, 73, never publicly endorsed a political party or candidate. Regardless, there have been multiple instances of the singer dedicating or lending his music to Republican leaders.

Last year in December, Strait created a buzz online after he executed Trump's famous YMCA dance moves for a few seconds during a Las Vegas show. He ended up grinning as the audience erupted in cheers. Many perceived it as Strait's nod to the President.

After Trump took over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as its chairman earlier this year, he named Strait among the honorees in August.

Other artists who received the honor were members of the rock band KISS, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, and Gene Simmons; English comedian and actor Michael Crawford, singer Gloria Gaynor, and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, who openly endorsed Trump.

Hours after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on 14 July 2024, Strait dedicated his 2019 song, The Weight of the Badge, to law enforcement officials for their service. Although he did not specify the reason behind his appreciation, Strait said during his show at Ford Field Stadium in Detroit:

"Thank you for coming when we need you, when we call you. We appreciate that very much, especially after today."

The Texan singer previously let Newt Gingrich, the Republican candidate running in the 2012 Presidential election, use his song Heartland at his campaign.

Despite these instances, there is no public confirmation of George Strait's political inclination.

Petition signed for NFL to choose George Strait as the headliner replacing Bad Bunny

​

Kar Shell, the organizer of the petition, claimed the Super Bowl halftime show, which is "one of the most watched music performances worldwide", has recently catered to the modern pop genre and welcomed international artists. Kar wrote:

"While this approach certainly broadens the audience, it's pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today."

Heaping praises on Strait, the 'King of Country', the petitioner called the singer the embodiment of American music's heart and soul. Kar further called Strait a "staple in American musical history", adding:

"His ability to transcend generations with his timeless songs resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers."

​

Fans have launched a petition to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait for the Super Bowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/GZ934cPZGU — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) October 14, 2025

Kar claimed Strait's performances are noted for their authentic, emotion-invoking abilities, which are important to reach a larger audience. The petition continued:

"The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values."

Kar Shell opined Bad Bunny's "drag performances and style" do not align with family values and are not what the American audience would expect to see on a football stage. Calling George Strait's music "timeless", Kar claimed the country star's traditional appeal is what "truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight".

Kar urged everyone to sign the petition and request the NFL and its "decision-makers" to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait for the halftime performance and celebrate country music's legacy.

The petition has received over 4K signatures so far.