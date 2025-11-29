When will Amazon Cyber Monday Sale start? Timings, deals, and more explored

Amazon Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2025 kicks off soon - deals will roll out over three days, starting Nov 29 and lasting till Dec 1. Even though the main day lands on Dec 1, shopping starts earlier, so folks don’t miss bargains after Black Friday Week ended around Nov 28. This round brings markdowns in top areas like tech - think phones, laptops, or smartwatches - giving a head start on gift season buys.

Amazon’s big sale starts Saturday, November 29, running till December 1 - three days packed with discounts on gadgets, house stuff, cooking gear, kids’ toys, plus beauty picks. Grab half-off headphones and tech by JBL, Canon, or Bose - with some drops hitting 50% and electronics from JBL, Canon, and Bose, 40% off floorcare from BISSELL, Dyson, and iRobot, and up to 50% off kitchen essentials from Ninja, Bentgo, Vitamix, Staub, and Nespresso.

Toys for presents aren't skipped: Little Tykes, Play-Doh, NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Fisher-Price, and American Girl drop as much as 40%. NYX, Milk Makeup, Tarte - they’re cutting prices up to 30% on popular makeup items. Deals include Amazon's own gadgets along with handpicked electronic finds.

Snap a photo using Amazon Lens Live - it shows lookalike options, reads aloud what reviewers say, and is powered by AI. Top picks this week: Apple’s 2025 MacBook Air, 13-inch M4 version, drops to $749 - bigger 15-inch one sits at $949. You can grab Beats Studio Pro earbuds for just under $170, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB storage hits $1,019.99.

Smart shades? Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 shows up at $238.99. If you want full access, Amazon pushes Prime signup - $14.99 each month or a yearly $139. Young adults aged 18 to 24 score lower pricing: $7.49 monthly or $69 every twelve months. For those on approved aid programs, Prime Access runs $6.99 per month, bundling special savings plus member-only benefits no matter what you're buying.

