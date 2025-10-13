Did Patrick Mahomes boycott Bad Bunny in honor of Charlie Kirk? Viral NFL Super Bowl comment claim debunked

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to fans as he walks off the field during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes, the football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is going viral on Facebook after a post claimed that Patrick Mahomes allegedly said that he would boycott the 2026 Super Bowl if Bad Bunny performed at the Halftime show.

The post was made by the Kansas City Chiefs fan page, Sunday at Arrowhead. It has garnered over 210,000 reactions, more than 21,000 comments, and 10,000 shares.

The post also claimed that Patrick Mahomes reportedly said that he would join Turning Point USA, the right-wing organization created by Charlie Kirk.

"Patrick Mahomes caused a stir after declaring he would boycott the Super Bowl if organizers still let Bad Bunny perform at the halftime show. He said he would instead join Turning Point USA to honor Charlie Kirk, adding a pointed remark: 'I'm an American. I'd rather be part of something All-American than the NFL's circus,'" the Facebook post stated.

The claim is false, as Patrick Mahomes has not said such things. The football quarterback has not commented on Charlie Kirk's death or Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance.

For the unversed, the Puerto Rican artist is getting massive backlash for being selected as the headliner. Netizens have brought up his endorsement of Kamala Harris last year and his decision to avoid the US for his world tour.

Patrick Mahomes did not address Charlie Kirk's assassination

The political commentator was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. While multiple viral Facebook posts claimed that Mahomes made statements on Charlie Kirk's death, the NFL player did not say anything about Kirk.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, made a cryptic post the day after Kirk's death. She shared author Sharon McMahon's quote on Instagram, which stated that hate is not the solution and that it only causes harm and destruction.

"Hate will not get us out of this mess. Your feelings might lie and try to tell you otherwise, but hate doesn’t know how to heal or build, only how to harm and destroy," Brittany wrote.

Notably, Brittany Mahomes received backlash in August 2024, after some internet users noticed that she liked a MAGA post.

After netizens called her out, Mahomes released a statement, saying that people who made hate comments against her had "deep-rooted issues."

Donald Trump then praised her for her support of the MAGA movement.

"The fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In other news, Turning Point USA announced this month that it would organize an All-American Halftime Show as a boycott of Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

The organization tweeted that the lineup and other details would be shared soon. Stay tuned for more updates.