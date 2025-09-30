Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill suffers knee injury in game, Patrick Mahomes and Terron Armstead react

Tyreek Hill#10 of the Miami Dolphins is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins' win against the New York Jets on September 29 was marred by a serious knee injury suffered by the team’s wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. During the third quarter of the game on Monday, Hill’s knee twisted as he secured a 10-yard pass. As per ESPN, the Dolphins legend’s knee dislocated as he was tackled outside the field.

Hill’s injury was captured on video, and the clip of the frightful moment when the wide receiver’s knee twisted has been shared widely on social media. After the incident, medical personnel from both the Dolphins and the Jets teams approached Hill and put his leg in an air cast, according to Fox News. The player was taken off the field in a cart, but the news outlet noted that he maintained his cheerful comportment while responding to the audience.

The Miami Dolphins took to their X page to provide an update on Hill’s condition. They wrote:

“Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury. He is being taken to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation.”

The NFL community also addressed the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill’s former teammate, Patrick Mahomes, who played alongside the wide receiver when he was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs, reacted to the alarming injury suffered by Hill. Taking to X, Mahomes sent his prayers to Hill and wrote,

“Prayers up man…..”

Former Miami Dolphins’ offensive tackle Terron Armstead shared that he spoke to Hill after the latter was injured, and while providing an update, wrote on X,

“I just got a FaceTime call from my brother @cheetah First thing he said “man I’m just happy we got that win”!!

Highlighting the fact that Hill seemed to be upbeat, Armstead lauded his spirit and added,

“He’s in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!! crazy! Praying for best news possible and speedy recovery!”

The Dolphins’ head coach, Mike McDaniel, addressed Hill’s current state during the postgame press conference. According to the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel said,

“I know he's at the hospital. I know he's staying overnight. I know it was a dislocation. He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever – it's such a terrible experience when you go out and see guys when they have issues like that.”

However, McDaniels added that Hill’s attitude after being injured was something that even powered his teammates. The coach said,

“But he immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team, so that's how much – that's what I know about it.…A good portion of the team, we had the offense up at the time obviously so they're already close to the hash, and specifically I saw him make eye contact and rip a joke or two to (Jaylen) Waddle and De'Von (Achane). And you know, I think a lot of guys got back into the game provoked by what he said verbally.”

According to The Spun, Hill went to a hospital after leaving the Hard Rock Stadium, where the game between the Dolphins and Jets was taking place, in a wheelchair. News outlets such as ESPN noted that Hill’s injury might rule him out of the entire season.