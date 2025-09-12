Was Patrick Mahomes's daughter in an accident? Viral Sterling Mahomes claim triggers concern online

The social media reports of Patrick Mahomes being involved in an accident are false (Image via David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The unverified social media rumors that Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was involved in an accident sparked worry among internet users. Many shared prayers for the family, without confirming the news via credible sources.

A recent Facebook post on the page NFL Star US claimed that Sterling Mahomes is in a critical condition following an incident at home.

However, there are no reliable reports of Patrick Mahomes’ daughter or other family member being involved in an accident recently.

Furthermore, rumors about Sterling Mahomes have been circulating online for quite some time. Similar false stories have previously been posted in Facebook groups like Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce.

The recent hoax from the NFL Star US page also received many reactions, which people are concerned about.

“Prayers for Sterling & the whole familty!,” a user commented.

“Praying for a speedy and full recovery 🙏,” another user wrote.

“Wishing her for a full recovery,” someone said.

“God bless her,” another one reacted.

Fortunately, Sterling Mahomes and her family are safe and in good health. At the same time, her parents have refrained from reacting to the fabricated stories.

For those unaware, Sterling is the firstborn of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who have been in a relationship since 2012 and married in 2020.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in February 2021 and announced it on Instagram. Brittany shared the first few family pictures, including Sterling, in June 2021.

One of the NFL’s most high-profile couples also shares two younger kids named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III (born in November 2022) and Golden Raye Mahomes (born in January 2025).

A rumor about Patrick Mahomes supporting Charlie Kirk's kids also surfaced on social media

Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. The right-wing political activist was rushed to the hospital, but the US President later confirmed his demise on Truth Social. Kirk, 31, is survived by his wife Erika and two young children.

Shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stepped in, pledging to pay all of Kirk’s two children’s living and education expenses. This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief but also caused a stir on social media – “I’m… — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) September 11, 2025

As many have sent their condolences to Charlie’s family, various rumors have also emerged following his death.

One unfounded social media claim is that Patrick Mahomes pledged financial support for the late Turning Point USA founder’s children.

James Hirsen (@thejimjams) was among the X users to share the rumor, as he wrote:

“Shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stepped in, pledging to pay all of Kirk’s two children’s living and education expenses.”

The author-columnist added:

“This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief but also caused a stir on social media – “I’m also a father, I understand the loss of his family at this time…”.”

However, no credible reports of Patrick Mahomes pledging support to Kirk’s children exist. Furthermore, Mahomes has yet to comment on the death of the right-wing political activist publicly.

Previously, similar rumors about Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson surfaced on the internet, but there has been no confirmation behind the viral claim.