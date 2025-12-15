Authorities detain Wisconsin man with reported military background in Brown University shooting investigation

Brown University, Rhode Island, USA, circa 1960. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Authorities investigating the deadly Brown University shooting confirmed late Sunday (December 14) that a man detained as a person of interest has been released after evidence shifted in a different direction, as per TMZ. He was later identified as Wisconsin native Benjamin Erickson who had previously served in the US Army.

The announcement came amid continued scrutiny of the shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha addressed the development during a news conference, explaining the decision to release the individual.

“This is what these investigations look like,” Neronha said. “Sometimes you head in one direction and then you have to regroup and go in another and that’s exactly what has happened over the last 24 hours or so.”

According to Neronha, investigators initially had sufficient cause to detain the individual.

“There was a quantum of evidence which justified detaining this person as a person of interest,” he said. However, he emphasized that further verification was required. “That evidence needed to be corroborated and confirmed,” Neronha added. “That evidence now points in a different direction. So what that means is that this person of interest needs to be and should be released.”

Benjamin Erickson’s military background and service record

Law enforcement sources previously identified Benjamin Erickson as a person of interest, though officials did not publicly name the man who was detained. Erickson, a 24-year-old Wisconsin native, has a reported military background and previously served in the US Army. His LinkedIn profile indicates he was an infantry soldier who completed sniper training, worked as a firearms instructor, and served as a rifleman between 2021 and 2024.

The profile also states that Erickson received a good conduct medal and participated in “security duties” near the president, in addition to assisting with funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery. A spokesperson for the US Army confirmed Erickson had no overseas deployments and left the service last year with the rank of specialist.

Authorities stated the person of interest was not a current Brown University student, though law enforcement sources told CNN he may have been recently enrolled. Erickson’s profile noted plans to attend Brown University in the fall 2025 semester. Brown University did not immediately respond to questions regarding his academic status.

Following high school graduation in July 2020, Erickson reportedly took online psychology courses at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee before transferring to Brown after completing his military service. His profile listed interests including animal welfare, veteran support, and helping underserved populations, as well as prior work as a carpenter and volunteer experience at a horse rescue center.

A staff member at Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Maryland confirmed Erickson trained there as part of an Army unit between 2023 and 2024. He was associated with the Caisson Detachment of the US Army’s 3d US Infantry Regiment, a unit responsible for military and state funeral escorts.

Former classmates described Erickson as reserved but intelligent. One former classmate, Bryce Jankowski, said they recently exchanged messages.

“He said he was doing good,” Jankowski said, adding that Erickson mentioned staying in a hotel after his apartment flooded.

On Sunday afternoon, CNN observed FBI agents at a Wisconsin home owned by Erickson’s family. A review of court records showed no significant criminal history, aside from a 2023 citation for driving on a sidewalk, which was later dismissed.