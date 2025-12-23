Who is John Elway married to? All about family as fans praise Netflix documentary

John Elway and Paige Elway attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills (Image via Getty)

Former Broncos quarterback John Elway has been married to the former Oakland Raiders cheerleader Paige Elway.

The couple first met in 2006 at a golf tournament in Los Angeles hosted by Marcus Allen, Paige shared in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2020.

"I’m so happy I found our 1st pic taken together❤️ @jelwoody for the #1stpicchallenge 😍‼️ Taken the day we met in June, 2006 #marcusallen 🏌🏻‍♂️golf tournament @sherwoodlakeclub," she wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of the pair on the golf course.

They went on to get engaged in 2008 during their trip to Italy and tied the knot the following year.

Paige, who is also known for her philanthropic and charitable activities, is a stepmom to Elway's four children, Jessica, Jordan, Juliana and Jack. John was previously married to Janet Elway for about 20 years, and their marriage ended in divorce in 2003.

John's kids appear in his Netflix documentary titled Elway, which explores his achievements, setbacks and personal journey, earning praise from Denver Broncos fans.

ELWAY, a new documentary following the life and career of pro football legend John Elway, is coming to Netflix.



From Netflix, Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. pic.twitter.com/1lykG37Gpa — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2024

"If you don't cry watching the new Elway doc on Netflix you're not a real Bronco fan..and you could be an alien outstanding!!🫡" one social media user commented.

"Just finished watching the #Elway documentary on @Netflix_CA and it was incredible to watch and here is his nfl journey to becoming one of the best Quarterbacks #BroncosCountry 🧡🙌🏽🐎🏈" another user said.

"If you’ve never seen the "Elway" documentary on Netflix, you need to see it. It’s so good!" another user remarked.

More about Paige Elway

According to People Magazine, Paige Elway is also a dog welfare advocate who has rescued multiple dogs and frequently posts to promote dogs in need of homes.

She further supported this cause in 2014 by co-hosting a charity event called Bowl 'n' Bark in Aurora, Colorado. This raised $140,000 for the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, per The Denver Post.

"I love dogs — all animals, really — and a woman who works for John had told us about the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. We’d been donating to it for a couple of years, and when plans were announced for a new facility, we decided to do something on a larger scale, something that would not just raise money but bring more attention to adopting shelter animals and the importance of spaying and neutering," Paige told th outlet.

She continued:

"We wanted to emphasize that you can get wonderful, loyal and loving companions by adopting from a shelter like the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley … that you don’t have to buy from a pet store whose dogs often come from puppy mills. I can’t even bear to think about puppy mills."

Together, Paige and John have also supported local Denver organisations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver and the Barbara Davis Centre. They were also awarded the High Hopes Tribute Award at the 29th Annual Carousel Ball in 2015.

Elway premiered on Netflix on December 22.