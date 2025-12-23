Will Walmart be open on Christmas eve? Store hours and everything to know (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As the holiday shopping season picks up pace, major retailers are rolling out their year-end plans, with Walmart once again positioning itself as a go-to stop for last-minute Christmas shoppers. The all-in-one format of the store is reflected by the retailer stocking a broad range of Christmas Eve necessities, including both decor and party supplies and grocery items.

In addition to the daily needs, seasonal offers are also attracting attention towards categories like toys, gaming, apparel and consumer electronics. Retail trends show that store hours and accessibility now play a key role in last-minute holiday shopping. Many consumers continue to delay purchases until December 24, making timing increasingly important.

Will Walmart be open on Christmas eve? Store hours explored

As the holiday season nears its climax, Walmart has made its plans clear on what its operating time will be on Christmas 2025. The retail giant has assured that its stores will be open during Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, but with shorter hours, being open in the mornings until the evenings.

This year, like in the past, the stores of Walmart will be closed throughout Christmas Day and it is a tradition of the company to close down on December 25. This retailer has attributed this closure to providing employees with continuous time off for the holiday. Customers who make last-minute shopping decisions are recommended to confirm store hours by using Walmart's official store website, since not all stores will have the same hours.

