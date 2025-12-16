Christmas 2025 Walmart sale: 7 best gifts to pick for her this holiday season (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With Christmas 2025 just around the corner, Walmart jumps into action offering early discounts that help shoppers beat the rush. Instead of waiting, customers can now grab slashed prices on popular items from different departments. This move turns the store into a go-to spot - not only for gifts but also for holiday must-haves. By mixing affordability with practical choices, Walmart answers real needs this season. Their strategy shows how big stores aren't just selling - they're adapting to what people actually want during the holidays.

Here are the 7 top-rated Walmart finds shoppers are relying on to gift her throughout the Christmas season

From handy gifts to seasonal favorites, people at Walmart keep picking a few key items getting solid feedback this Christmas. These well-liked picks stand out because they're affordable, dependable, plus actually useful day to day. For presents, home touches, or quick fixes - shoppers lean on these when the holidays get busy. With good ratings piling up, these things are becoming wiser buys for your girl during the year-end scramble.

1. Ninja TWISTi Blender DUO

Blenders are still everywhere in today's kitchens - this Ninja version grabs notice by being strong yet small. Instead of bulky designs, the TWISTi Blender DUO packs different modes into a tighter shape. Even though it doesn't take up much room, it can blend just as much as bigger models usually do. Unlike most mini blenders that skimp on volume, this one keeps things generous. Right now, you'll pay 29% less for it on Walmart, making more people give it a look when updating their cooking gear.

2. Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women's Moc Toe Clog Slippers

With Christmas shopping heating up, one cozy favorite's grabbing notice again. These Dearfoams moccasin-style slippers - now 52% off on Walmart- are trending fast because they look a lot like picks from Oprah's go-to gift roundups. Even though these specific ones didn't land on her list, they've got the same touches often featured before: soft faux-fur lining inside, squishy memory foam soles, plus tough outer bottoms good for house wear or dashing out briefly. What helps? They're totally washable in the machine, reviewers point out - easy cleanup when cold weather drags on.

3. 2pc Lighted Pop-Up Christmas Ornaments Outdoor Holiday Decoration w/ 180 LED Lights - Red/Green

The Christmas decoration rush is going strong - late buyers can snag solid discounts on outside holiday lights. A bulky pre-lit ornament pack, meant to pop on driveways, just dropped by 57% on Walmart. It comes with two giant balls in various cheerful color mixes; each one's got different light patterns plus an automatic timer, so it looks sharp yet runs itself most nights.

4. LG 65" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS 24 Smart 120 Hz TV with Dolby Vision - OLED65C4PUA

Walmart's now spotlighting LG's OLED C4 TV again - this time with deals slashing prices by as much as 40%. Built around OLED's self-emissive pixel system, the set is positioned as a premium home-entertainment option focused on picture accuracy, brightness control, and long-term software support. Instead of just better hardware, this set bets on lasting value and thanks to WebOS updates rolled out over time. Its newest AI chip tweaks both sound and picture quality, making things feel smoother. Geared toward film lovers and players alike, the C4 blends high-end function with a sleek look built for real living spaces.

5. Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman by Drew Barrymore, Gray Fabric

Shoppers looking to refresh their living space may want to take note of a modular sectional that's currently seeing a notable markdown. The Drew Modular Sectional Sofa gives you freedom to rearrange it depending on your room shape or how many seats you need. It comes in gray fabric that resists spills, so it looks neat but still works for daily use. The base is made of strong wood, plus it uses wavy metal springs inside for steady support over time. You get flip cushions and extra reversible cushions, which helps mix up the look whenever you feel like changing things. Right now, there's a 22% price cut at Walmart, making folks notice it more - especially those hunting smart furniture for small or tight spaces.

6. Wrangler 2-Piece Expandable Rolling Hard Side Spinner Carry-on Set with Cup Holder, Indian Teal

Right now, folks online are checking out travel stuff like a small two-part luggage combo from Wrangler - knocked down by over half in price at Walmart (51% almost). This sleek hard-shell kit comes with a 20-inch upright roller plus a coordinating bag you can carry alongside it, keeping things handy without being flashy. Sized to fit most airline limits, the main case opens wider inside when you need more space, rolls smoothly and thanks to four swivel wheels that help dodge busy crowds. On the back, there's a smart little section where you can stash your drink or phone, helping keep hands free during trips; meanwhile, the added tote slips right on top so moving around airports feels less clunky.

7. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - KSM150PS

Right now, Walmart's cutting the price by 30% on the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer (KSM150PS) - a solid machine built to last. Made with strong metal parts along with a roomy stainless steel bowl, it powers through big jobs without slowing down - such as cookie batters, bread doughs, even pulled meats. With a tilt-back head plus 10 speeds, you stay in charge no matter what you're making. Pick from more than 20 shades so it matches your kitchen vibe just right. It works with extra tools like pasta cutters or meat mincers, which means it does way more than mix - it becomes your go-to helper when cooking at home.

Walmart's 2025 holiday offers pack plenty of useful finds alongside clever little gifts, so the season feels fresh and extra special. If you're diving into new pastimes, giving your space a quick refresh, yet just want simpler routines, these bargains fit most tastes - without stretching your wallet. You'll spot basics like shoes, blenders along with flashy extras that liven up cozy nights in. Shoppers running behind still score solid choices that don't seem tossed together, helping wrap things up fast whether buying for others or yourself.

