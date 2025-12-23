Will Best Buy be open on Christmas eve? Store hours and everything to know (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

With the surge of holiday shopping underway, Best Buy has moved into the spotlight as consumers plan their end of the season purchases, as per the timelines of major retailers regarding holidays. The retailer, which has a dense consumer electronics foundation, is also showcasing a wide range of gift choices that are tech-driven, including gaming consoles and laptops, smart home products and accessories.

Last-minute buyers are also attracted by seasonal offers of dynamism in categories like video games, headphones and home entertainment systems. Still, according to the trends in the wider retailing market, store hours and availability are a prime factor in determining whether the consumer will do holiday shopping or not, with many waiting until December 24 to complete their presents.

Will Best Buy be open on Christmas eve

Yes, Best Buy is open on Christmas Eve and it provides last-minute shoppers with an opportunity to win tech gifts before the holiday. Stores are usually open between 8 AM and 6 PM on December 24, but their hours may differ depending on the location. The retailer will be closed on the Christmas Day.

However, the reduced Christmas Eve schedule will give people a good chance to shop for gadgets, accessories, or gift cards. Customers are encouraged to look at the local store hours, as hours can vary depending on the area and the availability of the employees.

The holiday season is a period when Best Buy changes the hours of its stores to suit the demand of its customers and also provides its employees with time off. The vast majority of places will be closed early on Christmas Eve, generally at about 6:00 PM, but there are high-traffic stores that might be open later and more rural stores that might be closed earlier.

The hours of particular stores are to be verified by the shopper using the store website of Best Buy or by calling the store directly.

