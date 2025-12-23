Trump reportedly traveled on Epstein's private jet "many more times than previously has been reported" including with witnesses in Maxwell's case

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, December 23, Keith Edwards posted a screenshot of what he claimed to allegedly be a screenshot of an email written by an Assistant US Attorney five years ago.

Holy shit. More Epstein files were uploaded and accidentally leaked. In one email a Asst U.S. Attorney writes in 2020:



"Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported...including during the period we would expect to charge in a… pic.twitter.com/siQ6NO2fdA — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 23, 2025

The email spoke of the nature of President Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which was seemingly closer than the former has let on in media lately. While the email addresses of those involved in the email chain remained retracted, the mail essenitally talked about Trump, reading:

"Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported... including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case... didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road."

The revelation has yet to be confirmed by the local media outlets, but it certainly raises new questions about the President's past. The Trump administration has already been taking the public's heat over delay in the release of Epstein files, specifically including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump's frustration with the release of Epstein Files is evident

The post comes just as President Donald Trump has chosen to finally speak up over the infamous Epstein files. His statement was a response to the new unsealed documents from the files had been released to public by the justice department.

The President expressed his sympathy to the Democratic politicians who had come under the files' radar, saying:

"I like Bill Clinton... “I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me... I hate to see photos come out of him but this is what the Democrats – mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans – are asking for, so they’re giving their photos of me too."

Trump's tone changed a bit after that, as he spoke in defense of all the people Epstein was in acquaintance of being scrutinised in the media, claiming that not all of them had a malignant intent. He further added:

"A lot of people are very angry that pictures are being released of other people that really had nothing to do with Epstein. But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody."

Trump then used Larry Summers as an example. The Harvard professor had to step back from his public life after his email exchange with Epstein were exposed in media.

"Like, for instance, today we’re building the biggest ships in the world, most powerful ships in world, and they’re asking me questions about Jeffrey Epstein. I thought that was finished."

The release of Epstein files has been a constant voice in the public and media for months, heightened more in the face of the tightening immigration policies enforced acroos the nation.