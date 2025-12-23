Who is Jake Novak? Radio host denies Matt Gaetz extortion accusation

Matt Gaetz speaks at a campaign rally on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Representative from Florida, Matt Gaetz has made allegations of extortion against Jake Novak, claiming that the journalist was involved in a plot to get $25 million from his father, Senator Don Gaetz. Matt Gaetz has alleged that Novak was involved in the scheme, wherein his father was told that sexual misconduct allegations against Matt would be made to disappear in exchange for the money.

Jake Novak is a journalist and political analyst who currently works on Real America’s Voice News, as the host and executive producer of American Sunrise Early Edition, with Jake Novak, according to his LinkedIn.

Novak worked for the Consulate General of Israel in New York for around one year, during which he served as a Media Director. Afterwards, Novak became the Deputy Managing Editor at NewsNation Network.

Matt Gaetz explained his allegations against Jake Novak during his appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show

Former Representative Matt Gaetz made a recent appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show, during which he provided insight into his accusations against Jake Novak, and also addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against himself.

He claimed that a scheme involving Jake Novak sought to discredit him and also referred to his alleged conversations with cartoonist Scott Adams. Gaetz said,

“A person who, his name is Jake Novak, I think he currently works for Real America's Voice…And he sent messages to Scott Adams saying that he was involved in this scheme that was later deemed a criminal scheme to shakedown my family.”

Gaetz claimed that his father received a message that he would need to pay $25 million to protect his son from sexual misconduct charges. He added,

“Well, for us, the shocking moment was when my father…got outreach from someone he had never met, that said that there were pictures and images of me with underage pr***itutes. And my dad needed to meet with these people right away. And so, my dad, somewhat surprised and concerned, goes and talks to these people and says, ‘What in the world are you talking about?’ And they said, ‘Well, uh, Mr. Gaetz, we need $25 million from you to go and rescue a spy that is being held in Iran and if you do that we can make these things about your son go away.’”

During The Tucker Carlson Show, Gaetz added that his family sought recourse with the FBI, and shared that they were being extorted on the basis of false claims. He also claimed that the government of Israel was also allegedly involved in the scheme to discredit him. He stated,

“And we later learned that this consulate official with the, is working for the Israeli government was sending text messages to Scott Adams of all people…saying they were expecting my father to furnish this $25 million payment and that that would be evidence of my consciousness of guilt.”

While doubling down on his accusations, Gaetz told Carlson claimed that the person from the Israeli government shaking his family down was Novak. He also claimed that the person involved in the scheme went to prison for fraud.

Jake Novak responded to Matt Gaetz’s allegations on X

Meanwhile, Jake Novak himself addressed Matt Gaetz’s allegations. In a video posted to X, Novak denied any involvement in the alleged scheme, and said,

“There was indeed an attempt to extort Don Gaetz, the father of former Congressman Matt Gaetz, and I guess by extension the Congressman himself, by somebody else who I don’t know, never met. And he was convicted of that. I believe he went to jail or I guess federal prison for that.”

He did claim that a veteran named Bob Kent approached Don Gaetz for help to rescue an American hostage allegedly being held in Iran. Novak claimed that at the same time, someone else made an attempt to blackmail Don Gaetz “connected to the same story.” Novak claimed that he has had no contact with either Don or Matt Gaetz. While referring to Gaetz’s allegations about Novak’s conversation with Scott Adams, Novak called it a mistake and said,

“I did text Scott Adams…back in 2021 about the accusations that I had heard about Matt Gaetz, I did not say whether they were true or not, I did say that they had been told to me and I was told by experts that they sounded credible.”

Novak admitted that he should not have sent the text messages, especially since he was involved with the Israeli Consulate at the time as an independent contractor.

No. I, nor anyone I’ve ever known, ever tried to extort anyone. Here’s the story: pic.twitter.com/3NrtzEJkqV — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) December 22, 2025

In response to Novak’s defense, Gaetz shared alleged screenshots of Novak’s messages in which the latter seemed to be referring to the scheme to extort money from Gaetz’s father.